After that performance, it’s quite clear why this 'American Idol' Top 10 singer is everyone's favorite

The stage of 'American Idol' Season 23 is on a roll with mesmerizing performances as contestants are leaving no stone unturned to win the title. With the top ten competing with their best abilities, the competition is growing tougher with each episode. Amidst the fierce battle, a star contestant of 'American Idol' is grabbing major attention for his stellar performances. Fans are so captivated by his voice that many are already calling for him to take home the win.

The standout contestant in discussion is Thunderbolt Artis, who delivered an exceptional performance during the Monday, April 28 episode of 'American Idol,' as per American Songwriter. Artis' performance of 'House of the Rising Sun' earned high praise from the judges. Not only that, the enthusiastic audience also screamed 'once more' at the top of their lungs. Judge Luke Bryan acknowledged the crowd’s reaction, joking, "I think they said it for me." Lionel Richie praised Artis' unique musical presence, saying, "You have a vibe that every time you do the right song, you put your vibe on it."

Carrie Underwood applauded the performance, adding, "That was awesome… That was amazing." Fans also lauded Artis for his stellar performance, as many showered love and appreciation on him in the comment section of the YouTube video. A fan said, "And The Winner Is 'Thunderstorm Artis' From Orlando, Florida, Sending Peace and Love from the Diaz Family, keep up the great Job. "Bravo"..." Another commented, "One of my favorite singers, love his tone, great song choice," while another said, "Awesome voice I pray for him all the best."

An Internet user lauded Artis and remarked, "I JUST THINK HE'S A STAR ALREADY (Jennifer Hudson) SOME OF THESE PEOPLE NEED THE SHOW AND SOME JUST NEED TO BE PUSHED STRAIGHT INTO THE STUDIO ️ AND RECORDED. BECAUSE THEY HAVE "IT" ALREADY." A fan said, "I must admit this guy might have brought the storm and I’ll call it he’s my second best contestant after Baylee unfortunate lost but I say this kid’s got potential especially with that song so bring the storm and let’s make him the top three."

Notably, Artis is no stranger to the stage, as he previously finished second on 'The Voice' five years ago and now makes a living as a full-time musician. Despite his success, he joined 'American Idol' to reach more people with his music and message. "I started music as a form of therapy," he explained while talking about the loss of his father, Ron Artis, a session musician who played on Michael Jackson's 'Thriller,' as per Parade.

"So my main mission is bringing therapy to others and trying to just put good music out in the world with a good message that people can listen to. Whether you're a 5-year-old kid or an 80-year-old grandmother, I want to make sure that everyone can really listen to it and find something really special from my story." Acknowledging how the industry has evolved since the early days of 'American Idol,' he added, "It's really up to me to really drive it home. I was raised to give it my best, whether there’s one person listening or millions. It doesn’t matter; if someone special needs to hear what you have to offer, then you’ve got to get up there and give your best."