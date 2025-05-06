'American Idol' viewers devastated after one contestant's exit — call it the show's biggest mistake

Fans rage over the contestant's shocking elimination and claim it has nothing to do with talent.

Michael Jimenez, famously known as MYK, has been one of the most promising hopefuls on the 'American Idol' stage in season 23. From the very beginning of his journey on Idol, he earned his place as a fan favorite. So it wasn't surprising when the Mexican American singer couldn't make it to the top 20; fans were furious. The live blog of Gold Derby's comment section was quickly flooded with fan reaction, accusing the producers of the show of being biased.

I thought he was a great entertainer and vocalist. I would have loved to see him make it to the top, but as we all know, it's usually WGWG. White guy with guitar. 😒🙄 — Bel Sped (@SpedBel15869) April 22, 2025

One fan asked, "With so much hatred toward the Latino community, are we surprised MKY got voted out? Another screamed, "MKY to me had it all!!!! I am not watching Idol anymore...some of the singers did not belong there!!!" A third wrote, "MKY should’ve made the top 10… I'm not watching Idol anymore. He was by far one of the best singers in that competition. The judges’ feedback on several who made it through made it pretty clear they shouldn’t be there. Ask yourself… WHY????" One Twitter user also wrote, "I thought he was a great entertainer and vocalist. I would have loved to see him make it to the top, but as we all know, it's usually WGWG: White guy with guitar."

The show didn't want a Mexican on the show...@carrieunderwood had this look of disgust every time he came up to sing. Wouldn't be surprised if she had a lot to do with it. — Don Chon (@DonChonsTacos) April 22, 2025

A viewer even went on to blame Carrie Underwood: "The show didn't want a Mexican on the show. @carrieunderwood had this look of disgust every time he came up to sing. Wouldn't be surprised if she had a lot to do with it." However, the show didn't fan the flames caused by fans. Per the show's format, the selection process for the top 20 was determined only by the voting system. Even MYK's standout performance on 'Adorn' by Miguel could not secure him the spot despite glowing praise from all three judges: "Every time we hear you sing, we hear some new texture. I did not know you could sing that high, boo!" Underwood exclaimed.

Lionel Richie added, "That was just an old season, seasoned pro." He continued, "What I love is every time I was thinking. He needs to move. You moved, and I said, You need to relate to the audience, you bent down, you started touching. You were right on the mark," while Luke Bryan said, "You showed us you spent a lot of time performing, you are comfortable, and you got your look that's authentic to you. Lean on that stuff." Unfortunately, he got voted out. Despite what happened, Jimenez shared a heartfelt post on Twitter post his elimination.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MKY (@mkyofficial)

He wrote, "I’ll forever cherish these moments, memories & friends I’ve made on this journey and I will always be grateful for the opportunity to sing and represent LOS ÁNGELES on the national stage Although my journey is now official over on @americanidol I’d like to welcome and embrace all the new love and supporters I’ve gained recently! Be ready because this is just the beginning. EL TIEMPO DE DIOS ES EL TIEMPO PERFECTO." As Season 23 races toward its finale, one thing is clear: Jimenez's absence will be felt, and so will the controversy his exit has left behind.