‘American Idol’ Top 8, there’s one thing winners say you need to stop doing: ‘You're gonna regret...’

Former ‘American Idol’ winners share what the Top 10 needs to hear — trust us, you’ll want this advice

'American Idol' Season 22 winner Abi Carter and runner-up Will Mosley offered incredible wisdom for the remaining top 8 season 23 contestants. They both agreed that judges' feedback is the ultimate ticket to survive and win the tough talent competition. “You have to know it by heart,” Moseley shared exclusively with Entertainment Now. “Practice those songs. Figure out how to change it up, make it their own. It gets to a point in the live rounds where you have four or five days to learn (songs), and that’s it, like you’re on a tight rope.” Carter explained, "You're gonna regret singing something that you didn’t believe in, or just not really being in the moment, being present with it.”

Carter, who is about to go on a US tour for her latest deluxe edition of the 'Ghosts in the Backyard' album, gave an electrifying performance of 'Burned', her latest single, on the 'Idol' stage recently. The Coachella Valley native expressed her excitement for the present contestants and admitted that their lives will never be the same after the 'American Idol' experience. “Like, these people right now are going to be living the life that I’m living, and it’s wild. It’s really wild to think that there’s more coming. I’m really excited for everybody.” Additionally, she urged them to stay calm amid the chaos, “live in the moment and enjoy your time on the show," she advised, as the weeks would get tougher with constant practice, costume prep, and pangs of homesickness.

Abi Carter at the Stagecoach Country Music Festival on April 25, 2025, CA.(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Scott Dudelson)

"The whole process happens so quickly, you have no clue,” she said. “Maybe you’ll wish you had spent more time with the other contestants, maybe you’ll wish that you weren’t so grumpy in the mornings," she added. Taking from her own experience, Carter mentioned that she regretted spending less quality time relishing in her favorite moments while being plagued by thoughts of returning home. "I mean, I was not in the moment at all. I was ready to go home, like, week two! I was so tired. Now, I just wish that I had a better, like, attitude about the whole process in general," she said.

Mosley, who has been busy with his latest single 'Mechanic', agreed with his fellow idol and said, “I guess my only advice is just remember to breathe. Remember to breathe. Soak it all in. It goes behind a flash, and it’s a real good time while you’re there.” The Georgia native will be seen performing at the CMA Fest in June, and he is also preparing to share the stage with country legends Clint Black and Marshall Tucker. Additionally, he advised the contestants to mark their growth in the competition since there will be only one winner.

“I think everyone kind of sees the impact that ‘American Idol’ has and the potential that it has to jump-start or change the trajectory of a career,” he said. Mosley urged the top contestants to stick to their positive points and learn important stage technicalities to be able to shine during a live performance. "I feel like everybody’s at such a different learning curve all the time,” he concluded.