Adam Levine breaks his own rule on 'The Voice' after one contestant’s soulful Maroon 5 cover

"You have broken the code," said Kelsea Ballerini as she playfully teased Adam Levine for breaking his own rule

From his sudden exit to reported tensions with the producers, Adam Levine's journey on 'The Voice' was anything but ordinary. Loved for his sarcastic humor and competitive spirit, Levine always played by the rules on the show until he broke one of his own self-imposed rules. In a particularly memorable instance, the singer was so impressed by a contestant's performance that he couldn't resist breaking his code, inviting playful teasing from the other coaches.

Adam Levine attends the Beloved Benefit 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Image Source: Getty Images for Beloved Benefit | Photo by Paras Griffin)



On the premiere of 'The Voice' Season 27, Grace-Miller Moody from Florence, South Carolina, delivered a powerful performance of Maroon 5’s 'Sunday Morning,' as per Today. Her stellar performance earned a rare four-chair turn from coaches Levine, John Legend, Michael Bublé, and Kelsea Ballerini. Notably, Levine is known for not turning his chair for his own songs, but this time he broke his usual pattern. Levine's action made Ballerini declare, "You have broken the code." Bublé humorously jumped in, pretending to mimic Levine’s pitch, saying, "This is the greatest I've ever heard one of my songs sung. You are amazing!"

Bublé further added, "Tell me what to say so that I can be your coach and be with you as you become a worldwide superstar." Legend also made a strong case, playfully throwing shade at Levine's absence from the show in recent years. "Obviously, all of us feel like we're at a disadvantage. It's been a long time since Adam has been on 'The Voice,' and he's quite likely very, very rusty," Legend joked. "You'll need someone that's got more recent experience and will understand how it's been on the show for the last 10 seasons, and not how it was way back in the ancient era."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBC's The Voice (@nbcthevoice)

Just as Levine prepared to make his pitch, Ballerini interrupted by pressing a button on her chair that triggered a pre-recorded jab from former coach Blake Shelton, who joked, "Adam's a big baby," followed by other playful digs like, "Adam won't shut up," and "Adam, you say a lot of stupid stuff." Ballerini then said, "I got my button modified for moments when I really needed some backup."

Levine then joked to Legend, "You know what that reminds me of? My long, pedigreed history here on 'The Voice.'" After a laugh, he turned to Moody and praised her performance, saying, "There was just something about what you were doing that was so infectious, so lovable, and so soulful. You can absolutely go all the way and win this thing." He added, "Your potential is limitless." In the end, Moody made her decision, saying, "I'm going to go with Adam."

Notably, Moody advanced past the Battle Rounds on 'The Voice' after defeating Tori Templet with a duet of 'Use Somebody' by Kings of Leon, as per The Post and Courier Charleston Scene. However, she was eliminated in the Knockout Rounds after going up against her close friend Lucia Flores-Wiseman. "You paired us together," Flores-Wiseman joked to Levine. "We're best friends here." Levine admitted, "I don't know what I was thinking… You guys clearly have a really unique quality and tone and intention behind what you do." Moody delivered a soulful rendition of 'Dreams' by Fleetwood Mac, dedicated to her grandmother, but Flores-Wiseman moved forward with 'Slow It Down' by Benson Boone.