‘The Voice’ contestant stuns judges with her sultry blind audition: 'You are like a goddess...'

Kelly Clarkson turned and took a sneak peek at the singer and screamed, "Oh my god! Oh my god."

Cedrice appeared on 'The Voice' season 18, and when she took the stage, she lit it on fire with her sultry rendition of 'Fever,' originally sung by Peggy Lee. The 28-year-old didn't even have to finish the song before the audience started grooving to her music. Her powerful vocals also led John Legend to turn his chair first. But the real showstopper moment came only when Kelly Clarkson turned and took a sneak peek at the singer and started screaming, "Oh my god! Oh my god." She said, looking at Cedrice's beautiful and bold bald look.

As soon as the performance ended, Clarkson said, without missing a beat, "You are so sexy!" She added, "Oh my gosh, girl, I'm so mad." She said, while hysterically slamming the red button. Turns out, even if she wanted to, she could not have had the chance to get Cedrice on her team because the only spot left belonged to John Legend. The California singer garnered praise from all three judges, not only for her looks but also for her singing skills. However, Klarkson hadn't done it. When Cedrice introduced her, she chimed in, "You are freaking fantastic, and I'm so glad I got to cheat. My team is full, and I got to watch you because I heard it!" She continued, "All that passion. All that fire! I was like, What does this look like?" She further added, "And then you are like a goddess. Like, wow! That was so hot."

Screenshot of John Legend from 'NBC | The Voice'(Image Source: YouTube | ‘YouTube | 'NBC | The Voice’)

Nick Jonas also told Cedrice, "That was amazing; your voice is electrifying and smooth and powerful when it needs to be—all the right things." "I think you will make it far in this competition, and you are a light and joy to watch! Congratulations, "Jonas concluded. Blake Shelton went next: "John has been waiting to pick his last contestant all this time. It was meant to be that you are coming out here." "You are so classy. You have so much style. No one else looks like you. No one else sounds like you." He added, "You approach the song with such artistry, grace, and seductiveness, everything that you needed. I’ve been waiting to fill my team with someone special, and Cedrice, you are so special. I am so glad that I waited for you."

Fans also didn't hold back. One viewer commented on the YouTube audition video, "SO BEAUTIFUL VOICE!! BRILLIANT!!! BEAUTIFUL GIRL!!! SO AMAZING PERFORMANCE!!! PRETTY GIRL!!" Another added, "She is beautiful, looks like a queen of a distant past. This was breathtaking, very smooth and sexy, and a good performance." The third chimed in, "Hahah, I love this! All the other judges were burning."

Per Yahoo, Cedrice developed alopecia when she was just 10 years old. Because of the condition that causes hair loss, she had been a victim of immense bullying and teasing. However, now, she has embraced this bold, fierce look that makes her stand out from the rest. The outlet also reported that when Cedrice's boyfriend first met her, he wished, "Oh wow. All women should be bald!”