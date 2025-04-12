Kelsea Ballerini was so impressed by this 'Voice' singer, she blocked Adam Levine from stealing him

Kelsea Ballerini wasn’t about to let Adam Levine steal this powerhouse vocalist from under her nose!

BDii, whose real name is Brian Darden II, has been delivering stellar performances since the time he came on 'The Voice' Season 27! During his Blind audition, which was aired on February 17, 2025, BDii, who hails from Hampton, Virginia, stunned the judges with a beautiful rendition of 'Adorn' by R&B singer Miguel and scored a four-chair turn. However, Kelsea Ballerini decided to use her block on her fellow coach, Adam Levine. According to a report by Life and Style magazine, after seeing that Ballerini blocked Levine, John Legend jokingly asked her, "Would you like to discuss that red sign in front of Adam?"

Reflecting on her move to use her block on Adam, Ballerini told BDii, “I don’t have an artist like you on my team. I knew he was really, really going to try, and I couldn’t risk it. I heard a lot of soul and R&B, But I heard a lot of pop in your voice, too. I know you’re probably [like,] ‘Yo, who are you? You’re in country music. What do you have to offer me?’ Let me tell you. I am actively on country radio, have crossover songs, and am pushing myself to write in different genres for other artists and with other artists. I’m doing all these things. I’m ride or die for music, I don’t believe in boxes. I just believe in music being music.”

As per Parade, a flustered Levine quipped, "I'm a sad, sad man because you are world-class, man. You're excellent. That's an ultimate sign of respect right there. The fact that she had to block me because I was too much of a threat makes me feel good. No really, it does. But man, honestly, you're a badass." Following that, Michael Bublé chimed in, "I'll tell you what I am. I'm her first mistake. She shouldn't have blocked Adam. He's not her threat. I'm the threat, and I'll tell you why, BD, because you walked up here and you blew everybody away, and God has blessed you with that voice."

Bublé further elaborated, "I am going to tell you what my job is because as much as I enjoy being invited into people’s homes every year to celebrate the good Lord [he has a Christmas album], my job is to dominate all the holidays: Valentine’s Day is baby-making day. We need to get together here and, through your music, help grow the population of America. You’re not going up against anyone. No one likes me, so choose me.”

Then, John Legend pitched in by saying, “I love that song, I love Miguel. Speaking of baby-making songs, I’ve written a few of them with Miguel. I know our music. That performance was so good. What I loved about it was how laid back you were. That approach to this song made it sexier, made it cooler, and made you sound more confident. I remember having an artist similar to you named Mac Royals on my team a few seasons ago, and he just blossomed on my team because I knew what songs. We picked a dope D'Angelo. It went viral, and he got so much attention that it propelled his career because we picked songs that showed his character as an artist. I would love to help you do that on Team Legend.” In the end, Legend's pitch won over BDii, and he joined Team Legend.