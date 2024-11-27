‘Dexter: Original Sin’ trailer finally reveals one plot we've all been waiting for

It's time for all 'Dexter' fans to assemble and cheer as we are one step closer to getting an intriguing look into the early days of Dexter Morgan. The character, played by Michael C Hall in Showtime's much-loved crime series, is being recreated by Patrick Gibson for the prequel series titled 'Dexter: Original Sin'. As the show is nearing its release date, Showtime has released a trailer to raise our excitement.

The series is set in 1991, Miami and follows the transition of Dexter from a student to a sharp-minded serial killer. In the trailer released on Tuesday, November 26, we see him joining the Miami Metro Police Department as a forensics intern. As there comes a time in his life when he can't control his urges, he gets guidance from his father, Harry, and adopts a Code using which he can find and kill people who don't deserve to be a part of society.

‘Dexter: Original Sin’ trailer

Who stars in 'Dexter: Original Sin'?

Christian Slater and Patrick Gibson in 'Dexter: Original Sin' (Showtime)

Irish actor Patrick Gibson, known for 'The Tudors' and 'The Passing Bells' steps into Michael C Hall's shoes to play the titular roles. He is joined by Golden Globe Award winner Christian Slater, who plays Dexter's father, Harry. Other cast members include Molly Brown, Christina Milian, and Alex Shimizu.

Sarah Michelle Gellar will make a special guest appearance as Tanya Martin. And here comes the most exciting part. Michael C Hall has joined the cast as the narrator of the inner voice of Dexter Morgan.

When will 'Dexter: Original Sin' release?

Patrick Gibson in 'Dexter: Original Sin' (Showtime)

'Dexter: Original Sin' will air on Showtime on Friday, December 15. However, subscribers to Paramount+ with Showtime plan can get early access, two days prior with the first episode available to stream on December 13. Consisting of ten episodes, the show will follow a weekly episodic release and will continue its run till mid-February 2025.