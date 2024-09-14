'Dexter: Original Sin' drops a killer trailer and the show finally has a release date

'Dexter: Original Sin' stars Patrick Gibson as a young Dexter Morgan, with Michael C Hall returning to voice his inner thoughts

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Dexter: Original Sin', the prequel series of our favorite serial killer, has finally dropped its first teaser trailer on Thursday, September 12 along with a release date on YouTube. The show stars Patrick Gibson as a young Dexter Morgan, with Michael C Hall returning to voice his inner thoughts.

The latest teaser is giving us chills as Hall's voice sets the tone, saying, "I am a killer. But I wasn't born this way, I was made. By my history, by the people around me. They say it takes a village to raise a killer." It's a gripping start to the series, which will explore how Dexter became the serial killer we know and love.

What is 'Dexter: Original Sin' about?

A still from 'Dexter: Original Sin' (@paramount+)

'Dexter: Original Sin' is an upcoming crime drama series from SHOWTIME Studios and Counterpart Studios which will be premiering on Paramount+. The creator, Clyde Phillips, also made 'Dexter: New Blood'.

The 10-episode first season takes place in 1991 Miami and follows a young Dexter Morgan (Patrick Gibson) as he becomes a serial killer. He's hunting down murderers who escaped justice, all while interning at the Miami Metro Police Department. Michael C Hall, the original Dexter, returns to voice his inner thoughts. The show also features a stellar cast with Christian Slater as Dexter's father, and stars like Patrick Dempsey, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Christina Milian.

When is 'Dexter: Original Sin' releasing?

A still from 'Dexter: Original Sin' (@paramount+)

'Dexter: Original Sin' will be released on Friday, December 13, 2024, on Paramount+. But remember, only subscribers with the Paramount+ and Showtime bundle can access it. If you don't have the bundle, you can still catch the show on air in the US on Sunday, December 15, 2024.

In the US, Paramount Plus has a $6/month Essential plan (ad-supported) and a $12/month Paramount Plus with Showtime plan, featuring Showtime content, the ability to download titles, and local live CBS station access.

'Dexter: Original Sin' trailer