Jennifer Aniston had a strange demand for intimate scenes with Jon Hamm: "We wanted it to..."

Intimacy Coordinator Heather María Ács stated that most of the Hollywood actors are still not familiar with the "workflow and practices" of an IC.

Jennifer Aniston has been in the entertainment industry for almost four decades and is counted among one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood. In 2023, she shocked viewers and critics with her 'old-fashioned' take on intimate scenes. Aniston nixed the presence of an intimacy coordinator while filming steamy sex sequences with Jon Hamm for the Apple TV+ series 'The Morning Show'. “They asked us if we wanted an intimacy coordinator. I’m from the olden days, so I was like, ‘What does that mean?'” she confessed during an exclusive with Variety. Aniston essays the role of news anchor Alex Levy, while Hamm, plays a business tycoon named Paul Marks.

“They said, ‘Where someone asks you if you’re OK,’ and I’m like, ‘Please, this is awkward enough!’ We’re seasoned — we can figure this one out," Aniston added. The 'Friends' alum further credited her co-star for being the perfect gentleman during their shoot. “Jon was such a gentleman, always — I mean every move, every cut, ‘You OK?’” she revealed. “It was also very choreographed. That’s the beauty of Mimi and our gorgeous editor, the music and lighting. So, you don’t prepare.” Additionally, director Mimi Leder recalled the scene and disclosed that everything was filmed with caution. “It was a closed set and two very grown-up actors who really understood the nature of the storytelling and were very much a part of it. We wanted it to be sensitive. We wanted it to be sexy. We wanted it to be adult. We wanted it to be emotional. They really let go.”

Jon Hamm and Jennifer Aniston filming for 'The Morning Show' at Coney Island on September 28, 2022, in NYC. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by James Devaney)

As per the New York Post, most of her fans were surprised by her bold on-screen character, "Who allowed Jennifer Aniston to be this naked in #TheMorningShow This lady ages like a fine wine and she’s gonna set me on fire," an X user praised. "Actually incredible how Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm are two very beautiful people and yet their sex scene in tonight’s Morning Show is going to haunt me for the rest of my life," a fan positively reacted. "Okay, I gotta say the sex scene with Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm in the latest 'The Morning Show' episode on AppleTV was, pretty pretty pretty hot," another online user agreed.

Actually incredible how Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm are two very beautiful people and yet their sex scene in tonight’s Morning Show is going to haunt me for the rest of my life — ali golub 💌 (@alisongolub517) October 11, 2023

However, intimacy coordinators felt that Aniston was tarnishing their image with her public remarks, "I hope someday my path crosses with hers and she’s open to hearing more about how an Intimacy Coordinator functions, and how best to utilize working with one as an actor, or director, or crew member, or writer, or producer," Intimacy Directors & Coordinators certified coach, Samantha J McDonald told The Daily Mail.

McDonald went on to say that Aniston may assist in educating younger filmmakers about the need to have an intimacy coordinator on set. "She may be able to help educate other actors around her who may need that extra support." Similarly, Intimacy Coordinator Heather María Ács stated that most of the seasoned Hollywood actors are still not familiar with the "workflow and practices" of an IC. In 2022, 'Game of Thrones' actor Sean Bean faced intense criticism when he remarked that ICs "ruin" important scenes by blocking the spontaneity and reducing it to "a technical exercise." Sir Ian McKellen supported the view by stating that ICs are not needed on the sets since they "get in the way" of performers.