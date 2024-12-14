Gnome Advent Calendar founder Jenna Hess leaves 'Shark Tank' empty-handed with surprising advice

Gnome Advent Calendar was founded by the budding entrepreneur Jenna Hess in 2022

In the seventh episode of 'Shark Tank' Season 16 which aired on December 13, Gnome Advent Calendar founder Jenna Hess graced the stage of the ABC business show with the hopes of securing a deal for her calendar company.

On Friday's episode, Jenna pitched her festive calendars which are specially made of gnomes for every holiday occasion like Christmas, Halloween, and more to Sharks Mark Cuban, Daymond John, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, and Kevin O'Leary. Jenna asked for $45k for a 10% stake in her calendar business venture. However, not a single Shark showed any interest in the Gnome Advent Calendar due to poor lifetime sales of the business which stood at $160k. In the end, Jenna left the show without securing an investment deal.

Sharks advise Jenna Hess to increase the price of the Gnome Advent Calendar

The Sharks advised Jenna Hess to increase the price of her limited collection of handmade gnome calendars to $400. At the moment, she sells her Christmas Calendar for $147 and makes a profit of $47, while her Halloween calendars retail for $135, with a profit of $35.

Many Reddit users were not happy with the suggestions provided by Sharks to Jenna. One Reddit user wrote, "I'm sure they are nice looking gnomes, but I am shocked the sharks are telling this gnome lady to sell her advent calendars for $400. I can't imagine a lot of people would buy them for that price."

Another user added, "They showed how disconnected they are from the average Joe with their talk on pricing there. The current price point is way too high for most people and they are telling her to more than double it. Easy to say when you also aren’t willing to make an offer.

Gnome Advent Calendar founder Jenna Hess spends no money on advertising

Along with the sales, the Sharks were also disappointed with the marketing strategies opted by Jenna Hess to promote her company Gnome Advent Calendar. In the recent episode of 'Shark Tank', Jenna revealed that she never spent a single penny on advertising.

In addition to this, Jenna, the sole founder of Gnome Advent Calendar also mentioned that she used influencer marketing to increase visibility and create more awareness about her Gnome Advent Calendar.

