Wildcoat on 'Shark Tank': Here's how you can buy bear coat with elements that may be very creepy

In the newest 'Shark Tank' episode, Carlo DiMeo, a businessman and ski fanatic, is set to pitch his winter clothing company, Wildcoat. Wildcoat specializes in making distinctive winter jackets with animal inspiration that are both practical and enjoyable.

Since the winter of 2015, Wildcoat has been a concept in development, and despite the fact that it lacked pockets, warmth, and any real winter coat utility, Carlo instantly adopted the costume bear coat as his go-to ski coat after receiving it for Christmas that year.

Carlo is a sucker for making people smile and has always enjoyed the social aspect of skiing; what better way to spread happiness than with a skiing bear?

What is Wildcoat?

In the spring of 2020, Wildcoat was formally established with the goal of creating a bear coat that was practical, entertaining, and realistic-looking. The company's first year was spent developing, finding a manufacturing partner, and then testing the product—that is, beating the living daylights out of the initial concepts and prototypes.

In the winter of 21/22, they introduced the first iteration of the Wildcoat bears, the Grizzly and Polar, and began cultivating a devoted following a few stressful Covid-related delays. Since then, they've introduced a hood-only version of each appearance, a Black Bear, and a new style called the Wolf.

Who is the founder of Wildcoat?

Carlo has over 30 years of expertise in skiing and has an engineering education, but he lacks skills in fashion or outfit design. Using his technical experience, he created the ideal coat, combining an authentic function in frigid climates with an animalistic appearance.

The jackets were developed by Carlo and his crew to maintain their coolness while also looking stylish.

What is the cost and how to buy Wildcoat?

The Boulder, Colorado-based company's collections are inspired by creatures that survive by staying warm in frigid environments, putting the "fun" into practice. The products range between $25 and $460 and are available for purchase on their website.

Where is Wildcoat now?

Although having fun is still their first priority, they have enjoyed adding additional features and enhancements to their original concept in response to client feedback. As they expand, they have enormous ideas for improvements and designs!

In 2021, Wildcoat made their debut with the Polar and Grizzly. Since then, it has introduced the Wolf and Black Bear, which come in cowls, hoods, and complete coats.

Who will steal the deal?

Robert Herjavec may strike up a deal with Wildcoat.

