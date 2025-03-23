Dakota Johnson once gatecrashed a wedding in Italy and blamed it on one thing: "No one will know..."

“I heard that you like to crash weddings, and I just think that’s interesting," Jimmy Fallon asked Dakota Johnson.

Dakota Johnson, 34, is no stranger to unexpected adventures, and she proved that once again during her appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' on June 14, 2022. When Fallon leaned in and said, “I want to ask you a question. This is serious,” Dakota played along, replying with equal intensity, “Okay, what is it, Jimmy?” Fallon wasted no time getting to the juicy part: “I heard that you like to crash weddings, and I just think that’s interesting.” The 'Fifty Shades of Grey' star let out a chuckle before confirming the rumors: “Oh well, that is interesting.”

She then revealed the details of her most infamous wedding-crashing moment. “Well, a friend of mine—we were in the same place. I was in Italy with my sisters. And in Italy, they have… they have a lot of wine there,” she admitted, barely holding back laughter. Fallon seized the moment, teasing, “So that was your invite right there, huh?” Dakota continued, “So, they… my friend was at this wedding, and he was like, ‘Just come. It’s a really big wedding. No one will know.’ And all of a sudden, I’m just making eye contact with the bride as she’s being bounced in the chair, and she was like… ‘Yeah…what?!’”

Dakota Johnson attends SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025 in New York City. (Image source: Photo by Arturo Holmes | Getty Images)

Fallon, clearly amused, tried to put himself in the bride’s shoes: “Dakota Johnson at my wedding, that’s cool though.” The 'Persuasion' movie actress nodded in agreement, starting to say, “I’m a nice person to...” but before she could finish, Fallon burst into laughter and assured her, “I know you are, yeah!” As if the wedding wasn’t enough, Fallon dug deeper, asking, “So, I’m sorry—I thought that was the story that you crash weddings, you crash parties…." This prompted Dakota to recall yet another time she turned up uninvited. “I was just at a dinner with friends and they were like, ‘We are going to a birthday party at Electric Lady.’ So I went to that.” Fallon, never missing a chance to embarrass his guests, smirked, “And you weren’t really invited to that either.” To which the actress said, "No, I wasn't."

According to Yahoo News, Dakota once was asked whether she’s ever turned up uninvited to a wedding before; she didn’t hesitate: “I feel like I’ve done that a lot. It’s one of my number one hobbies.” Turns out, she’s not alone. Yahoo also mentioned other celebs, like Lil Nas X, Tom Hanks, and 'Simon Rex, among those who love crashing weddings. "I looked down off the balcony, and there was a wedding going on, and I thought, 'That looks fun,' so I went down and danced with people. It was good, weddings are fun, especially when you're not the groom," the 'Scary Movie' actor Simon Rex once said.

While Johnson might not have a standing invitation to every wedding she attends, she certainly knows how to leave an impression. Despite her spontaneous antics, her wit and charm don’t go unnoticed. Fans online couldn’t get enough of her effortless charisma. “Dakota is so naturally captivating!! It’s not just her looks but her sense of humor, her mannerisms; she’s just so mesmerizing,” one fan gushed. Another added, “Dakota…She got the vibe, she’s the mood, she’s giving main character energy wherever she goes."