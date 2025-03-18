Amanda Seyfried’s ‘Tonight Show’ interview was once interrupted — thanks to a surprise guest

Virtual interviews can be unpredictable—just ask Amanda Seyfried, whose ‘Tonight Show’ chat with Jimmy Fallon was hilariously interrupted with a knock

Have you ever been interrupted when you were on a Zoom call? It’s more common than you think! From pets causing chaos to kids making surprise appearances, virtual meetings often come with unexpected moments. Even celebrities aren’t immune to these real-life interruptions—just ask Amanda Seyfried! She once had an unexpected Zoom interruption while appearing on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' on March 5, 2021. The actress, known for her role in 'Mank', was chatting with Jimmy Fallon when a loud knock at her door startled her.

"That was an intense knock,” Seyfried said, looking surprised. As she motioned for two masked maintenance workers to enter, she explained, “Sorry, I’m in a temporary home. Our dryer is broken." Fallon found the situation amusing and reassured her, saying, “This is the funniest thing. You have things to do, you have things to take care of.” Seyfried, still surprised by the aggressive knocking, laughed, “I thought that there was going to be a S.W.A.T. team!” After the unexpected moment, the interview continued smoothly. Fallon asked about her experience at the virtual Golden Globe Awards, where she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in 'Mank'. Seyfried said she actually preferred attending from home. “I could do without the red carpet hoopla because it ends up being a cluster eff,” she admitted. “As fun and glamorous as it seems, it’s really awkward. You’re being thrown and forced everywhere.”

She also enjoyed having her two children with her during the ceremony. “I had my kids on the floor in front of me, comfortably, while I was sitting there watching the Globes,” she shared. “And I could do things at commercial breaks. It was great.” In 'Mank', Seyfried plays Marion Davies, a real-life actress and the longtime partner of media tycoon William Randolph Hearst. The film follows screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz, played by Gary Oldman, as he writes the first draft of Citizen Kane. Seyfried loved working on the project. “It was so fun to feel transported every day,” she said. “And then walk past the monitor and see it all in black and white.”

Seyfried’s Zoom mishap is just one of many relatable moments celebrities have experienced while working from home. During the Covid-19 pandemic, Fallon adapted to filming 'The Tonight Show' from his home, leading to some wholesome and unscripted moments with his daughters, Winnie and Frances. These candid interruptions provided viewers with heartwarming insights into Fallon's family life. In one memorable instance, Fallon was delivering his monologue when his younger daughter, Frances, affectionately known as Franny, approached to share a secret. She whispered into her father's ear, leading to a charming exchange that highlighted the authenticity of broadcasting from home. Fallon humorously acknowledged the situation, noting, "I can't believe she recognized me with this great Hollywood lighting," People reported.

Jimmy Fallon at the Clooney Foundation for Justice's The Albies at New York Public Library on September 26, 2024 in New York City. (Credit Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo)

On another occasion, during an interview with NFL star Russell Wilson and singer Ciara, Fallon's elder daughter, Winnie, excitedly announced that she had lost a tooth. The spontaneous moment added a genuine touch to the segment, with Fallon bringing Winnie onto his lap to share the news, much to the delight of his guests and audience, as per Global News. These interruptions became a beloved aspect of Fallon's at-home editions of 'The Tonight Show', showing us the realities of balancing work and family during unprecedented times. Fallon embraced these moments, allowing viewers to connect with him on a more personal level and offering a sense of unity amid the pandemic.