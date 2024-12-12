DC fans have one complaint about James Gunn's ‘Creature Commandos’

As a lifelong fan of animated action series, I’ve seen a lot of great shows, but 'Creature Commandos' hits the right spots, but differently. The characters, the humor, the gritty storytelling, everything feels fresh yet familiar, like reconnecting with an old friend who’s picked up some new tricks. Each episode leaves me grinning, wide-eyed, and ready for more.

But here’s the catch, I can’t stop thinking about how much more this series could be. It’s like biting into the most delicious slice of cake, only to realize it’s a fraction when you want a whole slice. I'm sure a lot of fans can also agree with me on this when we say the runtime for 'Creature Commandos' is just too short!

'Creature Commandos' episodes runtime just isn't enough for the fans

'Creature Commandos' is James Gunn's and DC's latest animated project (Max)

In all honesty, the episodes are way too short. Clocking in at just around 20 minutes, they barely scratch the surface of this fantastic world. By the time I’ve settled in, the credits are rolling, and I’m left staring at the screen, craving just a few more minutes with these characters. Even my food takes longer to get cooked! It feels more like watching a YouTube video rather than a fully produced show. It’s not that I don’t love what we’re given, I do. The tight pacing keeps the story sharp, and the action scenes are a visual feast. But there’s so much going on, so much potential, that it feels like the show is holding itself back. The team dynamics deserve more room to breathe, the villains more time to scheme, and the emotional beats more space to resonate. How are you fitting all of that in under 20 mins? The straightforward answer is you can't.

What if we had just 5–10 extra minutes per episode? We could get a deeper look at Frankenstein’s motivations, more banter between the misfit crew, and room for the emotional moments to hit harder. 'Creature Commandos' is brilliant, but it feels like it’s running on fast-forward when it could be an all-time classic with just a little more time to breathe.

DC fans up in arms over Creature Commandos' ridiculous runtime

A still from 'Creature Commandos' (Max)

Right after 'Creature Commandos' Episode 3 dropped on Max, fans flocked to X to drop their two cents on the disappointing runtime. One fan tweeted, "Creature Commandos episode 3 was pretty damn good but fuck it's way to short! Goddamn it man." Adding to this, he wrote, "We really should be getting 2 episodes every week imo, cuz Creature Commandos 20 min episodes are too short for a weekly release." Echoing similar thoughts, another tweeted, "Totally agree. while you feel for [REDACTED], they really did have to skip a lot/rush through his backstory a bit because of the 20 minute runtime."

Creature Commandos episode 3 was pretty damn good but fuck it's way to short!



Goddamn it man — Pｪssmaker (Creature Commandos Era) (@PSSMKR) December 12, 2024

totally agree. while you feel for [REDACTED], they really did have to skip a lot/rush through his backstory a bit because of the 20 minute runtime — The Amazing Warriors Circus 🎄🎅🎁❄️ (@FandomMenaceLs_) December 12, 2024

We really should be getting 2 episodes every week imo, cuz Creature Commandos 20 min episodes are too short for a weekly release — Pｪssmaker (Creature Commandos Era) (@PSSMKR) December 12, 2024

A fan wrote, "Honestly it should have been released all at once." Expressing the same, another said, "Agreed, 2 episodes made more sense. oh well." Another fan added, "Thought I was maybe halfway through and then the credits started rolling. Wish it were more than one episode a week if they’re going to be this short."

agreed, 2 episodes made more sense. oh well — DCU Brief (@DCUBrief) December 12, 2024

Honestly it should have been released all at once — Mr. Venom (@BatFamNerd) December 12, 2024

Thought I was maybe halfway through and then the credits started rolling. Wish it were more than one episode a week if they’re going to be this short — Tom (@let_thedevilout) December 12, 2024

In the end, while 'Creature Commandos' delivers on its potential, the short runtime leaves too much unexplored. A little extra time per episode could elevate it from great to unforgettable.

