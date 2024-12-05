‘Creature Commandos’ Episode 1 & 2 Soundtrack: All the songs featured in DCU show, so far

Here are all the soundtracks that have been featured in 'Creature Commandos' Episode 'The Collywobbles' and Episode 2 'The Tourmaline Necklace'

James Gunn is famous for two things, leading DC Studios and crafting exceptional soundtracks. Known for iconic playlists like those in 'Guardians of the Galaxy', Gunn brings his musical magic to 'Creature Commandos', the animated series now streaming on Max. The show debuted with two episodes, with five more to follow, and its soundtrack is packed with catchy tunes that will stick in your head long after the credits roll.

While the full 'Creature Commandos' tracklist won’t be revealed until the finale airs in January, we’re diving into the songs featured so far, breaking them down episode by episode. Below, you’ll find the tracks we’ve identified and, where possible, links to listen for yourself. Be sure to check back as we update the list throughout the season!

Songs featured in 'Creature Commandos' Episode 1 'The Collywobbles'

A still from 'Creature Commandos' (Max)

Fanfare Ciocǎrlia - 'Moliendo Café'

Gogol Bordello - 'My Gypsy Auto Pilot'

Mucora - 'Los Cuardos Que Derriten (Live Mix)'

Gogol Bordello - 'Mala Vida'

Songs featured in 'Creature Commandos' Episode 2, 'The Tourmaline Necklace'

A still from 'Creature Commandos' (Max)

Gogol Bordello - 'Start Wearing Purple'

Gogol Bordello - 'American Wedding'

Kaizers Orchestra - 'Ompa Til Du Dør'

When and how to watch 'Creature Commandos' Episode 3?

A still from 'Creature Commandos' (Max)

To watch Episode 3 of 'Creature Commandos' in the USA, mark your calendar for December 12, 2024. The episode will be available on Max (formerly HBO Max), which typically releases new content at 9 PM ET/PT. Following the two-episode premiere on December 5, subsequent episodes will be released weekly until January 9, 2025. If you’re already subscribed to Max, you can access the episode directly through their app or website. For those without a subscription, Max offers various plans to join and enjoy the series. This release schedule ensures fans have a steady stream of the DCU animated action throughout the holiday season.

Max offers three main subscription plans to U.S. users. The ad-supported plan costs $10 per month, providing HD streaming with ads on up to two screens at once. The ad-free plan is priced at $16 per month, offering ad-free HD streaming and access on two screens. For those seeking a premium experience, the Ultimate ad-free plan is available at $20 per month, including 4K streaming, Dolby Atmos audio, 100 downloads, and streaming on up to four screens. Max also provides an annual subscription option, offering significant savings, such as $100 for the ad-supported plan, $150 for the ad-free plan, and $200 for the Ultimate plan. Users can stream via Max’s official app or website, which replaced the old HBO Max app​.