'Creature Commandos' Episode 3 Soundtrack: All the songs on James Gunn's new DC show

Here are all the songs featured in 'Creature Commandos' Episode 3

James Gunn, now known for leading DCU Studios, has brought his signature flair for music curation to 'Creature Commandos' on Max. Famous for crafting unforgettable soundtracks like the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' mixes, Gunn's touch guarantees this animated series delivers an equally compelling musical experience. The show debuted with two episodes packed with catchy tunes that will keep fans singing along until the next installment drops.

While the full 'Creature Commandos' tracklist won't be revealed until the season finale in January, we've started identifying the standout songs from each episode. We'll break them down below and include links to the tracks where possible, updating the list as new episodes are released. Stay tuned for more musical gems!

Songs featured in 'Creature Commandos' Episode 3 'Cheers To The Tin Man'

'Creature Commandos' is James Gunn's and DC's latest animated project (Max)

The Dresden Dolls - 'Coin-Operated Boy'

Mount Righteous - 'The Feeling You Bring'

Songs featured in 'Creature Commandos' Episodes 1 & 2

A still from 'Creature Commandos' (Max)

Fanfare Ciocǎrlia - 'Moliendo Café'

Gogol Bordello - 'My Gypsy Auto Pilot'

Mucora - 'Los Cuardos Que Derriten (Live Mix)'

Gogol Bordello - 'Mala Vida'

Gogol Bordello - 'Start Wearing Purple'

Gogol Bordello - 'American Wedding'

Kaizers Orchestra - 'Ompa Til Du Dør'

Three episodes of 'Creature Commandos' are now available to stream on MAX. For more such updates, stay tuned to MEAWW!