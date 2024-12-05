‘Creature Commandos’ finally reveals heartbreaking origin story fans have been waiting for

‘Creature Commandos’ has finally nailed it with this one character's origins story that is accurate to its comic-book counterpart

'Creature Commandos' has quickly become a fan favorite, mixing horror, humor, and heart in a way that makes even the strangest characters relatable. Episode 2 titled, 'The Tourmaline Necklace' takes things up a notch, finally revealing the backstory of The Bride, one of the show’s most mysterious figures. The episode has love, rejection, and revenge, offering fans a story that’s both emotional and intense.

For those familiar with the comics, there’s a sense of nostalgia, but this version of The Bride’s story also feels fresh. It’s not just about action and monsters, there’s real emotion at play. So, how does this reveal change everything for the series moving forward? Let's find out.

'Creature Commandos' reveals The Bride's origin story

'Creature Commandos' Episode 2 reveals that Victor Frankenstein created The Bride in 1831, but it wasn’t his idea. His first monster, Eric, convinced him to do it. Eric hoped The Bride would love him, but things didn’t go as planned. She was terrified of Eric and fell in love with Victor instead.

Heartbroken and angry, Eric decided to kill Victor, thinking it would clear the way for The Bride to love him. But his plan backfired. Instead of love, he earned her hatred. This story sticks closely to the comics, where The Bride also rejects Eric. It’s a reminder that you can’t force love, and sometimes, rejection hurts so much it changes everything. This emotional twist adds a lot of depth to 'Creature Commandos' and keeps fans hooked.

'Creature Commandos' fans hail The Bride's origin story in Episode 2

Many fans rushed to X immediately to give their take on The Bride's origin in 'Creature Commandos' with one of them saying, "I've made it no secret that I had high hopes for The Bride, and episode two of Creature Commandos was everything I wanted it to be What a thrilling, funny, and beautifully heartbreaking episode," while another humorously wrote, "The Bride getting freaky with her dad was wild."

I've made it no secret that I had high hopes for The Bride, and episode two of Creature Commandos was everything I wanted it to be 🖤

"The first two episodes of #CreatureComandos are really good. I'm loving the cast in this show. The Bride is definitely my favorite character so far followed by GI-Robot," shared a user. "Easily my favorite part of the episode this perpetual runaway bride from the man she was literally made for dynamic is and her HATING him for well over a century is so high camp like I have to give 20s I need to read her comics asap," posted an excited fan.

One fan commented, "I know it's only two episodes in, it'll probably get better, but god I hated that whole Frankenstein and his creations backstory in Creature Commandos episode 2. Justice for the Monster and Bride, they deserve better."

'Creature Commandos' trailer

