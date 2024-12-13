Coordinates on 'Shark Tank': Here's how to buy 'RHOA' stars fun pajama sets

Aaron Ross and RHOA' Sanya Richards-Ross have teamed up to create a festive-themed pajama collection

Sanya Richards-Ross and her husband will take the spotlight in 'Shark Tank' Season 16 to promote their loungewear and pajama line, Coordinates. She aims to expand the business further following its designation as the official loungewear partner of Team USA for the Olympics 2024.

With the birth of her second child, Sanya would seem to have her hands full, but she is demonstrating that there is still time to pursue entrepreneurship. 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' star will make her ABC debut to discuss her family-friendly pajama line in time for the holidays.

What is Coordinates?

Coordinates offer distinctive, high-quality loungewear, sleepwear, and lifestyle clothing for children and adults that reflects the variety of the worldwide clothing market. Carefully produced from organic cotton, Coordinates is notable for its inclusive, simplistic patterns that were somewhat influenced by Sanya's style.

This Christmas collection, which includes the 'Yo, Yo, Yo' and 'Black Santa' sets, celebrates hip-hop's 50th anniversary and is designed to appeal to all ages and genders. The unique Christmas camouflage pattern blends red, green, and white in a fresh take on the classic design.

Who are the founders of Coordinates?

While Sanya is the fastest American woman in history at 400 meters and has won four Olympic gold medals, Aaron Ross is a former NFL star who won two Super Bowl rings with the NY Giants.

Although Sanya is frequently linked to Bravo's 'RHOA', she intends to establish herself in the fashion sector. This venture marks the first business collaboration between Sanya and her husband, Aaron.

What is the cost and how to buy Coordinates?

Sanya applied for a $250K loan from ACE to help fulfill future commitments and grow the business. This loan provided the opportunity to purchase merchandise, hire employees, and fund marketing initiatives. Interested buyers can get the product directly from the company's website, ranging from $22.39 to $80.12.

Where are Coordinates now?

Sanya designed a special collection for Team USA for the 2024 Olympics, featuring red, white, and blue jogger sets, onesies, button-down shirts, and outfits for children.

Three months before the Paris Olympics, the former Olympic gold medalist and her husband, Aaron, revealed their license agreement with the US Olympic & Paralympic Properties. A percentage of the collection's sales will benefit MommiNation Gives, a group that supports and uplifts Black moms.

Who will steal the deal?

Either Mark Cuban or Robert Herjavec could invest in Coordinates.

'Shark Tank' Season 16, Episode 7, airs on ABC on Friday, 13 December 2024, at 8 pm ET. Catch the latest episode featuring products like Gnome Advent Calendar, Coordinates, Wildcoat, and Snow Scholars.

For those who miss the episode, it will be available on demand the following day and on Hulu. Additionally, viewers can explore past seasons and episodes on Amazon Prime Video and iTunes.