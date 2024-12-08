'RHOA' alum Kim Zolciak fails to settle six-figure debt amid ongoing financial crisis

'RHOA' alum Kim Zolciak is being sued by American Express

'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' alum Kim Zolciak is currently facing a financial crisis! According to court documents obtained by In Touch Weekly, American Express recently filed a lawsuit against Kim over an alleged credit card debt that dates back to 2018. The credit card company requested a default judgment, which the court granted in 2019. Following this, American Express was awarded around $215,822. In the new petition, the company has claimed that Kim has failed to pay a single penny on the judgment.

American Express advised Truist Bank where Kim reportedly has a bank account to “hold all money, including wages, and other property, except what is known to be exempt, including property in safe-deposit boxes or similar property that you hold, belonging to [Kim] on the day of service of this summons.” The American banking company asked the bank to provide the details about Kim's assets for the last 15 days. At the moment, Kim is stuck in a messy divorce battle with her estranged husband Kroy Biermann. Not long ago, the pair listed their Georgia home for $6 million.

'RHOA' alums Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Georgia home faces foreclosure

For the unversed, Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Georgia mansion, which is now facing foreclosure, has been put up for a public auction. According to a notice shared by Fulton County, the real estate property's auction was scheduled to take place on December 3, 2024.

As per the public notice, Kim and Kroy's Alpharetta mansion was set to “sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash during the legal hours of sale." At the time of writing, the current status of the property remains unknown.

Why did Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann divorce?

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann first met while filming an episode of 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' at a charity event in 2010. They quickly became a couple and tied the knot in November 2011, exchanging vows at their home.

In May 2023, the Bravo star filed for divorce from Kroy, but they soon reconciled and reignited their romance. However, Kim filed for divorce for a second time in August that year. As of now, their divorce hasn't been finalized.

The couple shares four children: Kroy 'KJ' Jagger Jr, 13, Kash Kade, 12, and twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, 11. Along with them, Kim is also a doting mother to her two daughters, Brielle, 27, and Ariana, 23, from a previous relationship who are legally adopted by Kroy.