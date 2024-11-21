CMA Awards 2024: Cody Johnson’s Album of the Year win is the moment fans have been waiting for

CMA 2024 is hosted by Luke Bryan, Lainey Wilson, and Peyton Manning

Cody Johnson grabbed one of the biggest wins of his career in the 58th CMA Awards 2024, held in Nashville on Wednesday, November 20. Hosted by Luke Bryan, Lainey Wilson, and Peyton Manning, the music night honored the bigwigs of the country music industry, with Morgan Wallen topping the nomination list with seven nods.

Johnson, 37, not only dazzled with his stunning performance with Carrie Underwood but also took home the Album of the Year win at the CMA Award 2024 for ‘Leather,’ making his fans go gaga over the significant triumph. The album is the ninth album release of his career and was released on November 3, 2023.

Fans congratulates Cody Johnson for big win in CMA Awards 2024

As soon as the news about Johnson winning the Album of the Year award made public, fans flocked on X to congratulate and celebrate the singer's win.

A fan said, "Congrats on Album of the Year!! Absolutely deserved!!" Another added, "So excited for you, Cody!!! I have been listening to your older stuff and you are finally getting the recognition that you deserve!!!" A fan remarked, "9 years ago, tonight, my husband and I were at a @codyjohnson show at a little Honky Tonk in Corpus Christi, TX and tonight, he wins a CMA for Album of the Year! What a ride!"

Another commented, "Very Well Deserved!" A fan said,"The most deserving album, argue with a wall." Another added, "YES!! About time they recognize REAL country music Congratulations @codyjohnson"

YES!! About time they recognize REAL country music

A fan added, "@codyjohnson congratulations brother!!!! I’ve been a fan since the early days. You speak for so many of us who can’t come up with the words to say it ourselves. Thank you and you belong here in country music."

Cody Johnson performs with Carrie Underwood in CMA 2024

Not only did Johnson take home the 'Album of the Year' trophy but also the title of the most entertaining performance in the CMA Award 2024. Johnson stunned fans when he performed alongside Underwood, who was not on the list of performers this year.

Together, the duo performed 'I’m Gonna Love You,' surprising fans and celebrities present at the award night. After completing his verse, Underwood joined Johnson for the chorus of the heartbreaking ballad. In between the lyrics, Johnson also gave Underwood a shoutout for joining him. The heartening performance concluded with a warm embrace, with both vocalists bowing in gratitude to the viewers.

