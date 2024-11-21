CMA Awards 2024: Luke Bryan dubbed 'worst host ever' as fans roast his 'cringe' performance

Fans were not pleased with Luke Bryan's hosting at the CMA Awards as they called him the 'worst host ever'

The 2024 Country Music Awards started on a sour note for co-host Luke Bryan. Just minutes into the opening monologue, viewers took to social media to voice their dissatisfaction, labeling the American Idol judge "cringey" and calling his jokes a flop. While Peyton Manning and Lainey Wilson appeared to escape the backlash, Bryan bore the brunt of criticism, with fans calling him the "worst host ever."

Bryan’s failed attempt at humor including a joke about not being chosen as People’s Sexiest Man Alive left viewers unimpressed. Meanwhile, co-hosts Peyton Manning and Lainey Wilson appeared to skate through the backlash unscathed.

Luke Bryan defends hosting amid viewers' backlash

Despite the criticism, Luke Bryan expressed excitement before the awards show, calling it an “honor” to host the event for the fourth time. "Peyton and I have really worked to build off each other, and now adding Lainey to the mix will just bring another fun element to the night,” Bryan stated to The Express.

Co-host Wilson echoed the sentiment, saying it was a dream come true to be part of the event. Manning shared his enthusiasm, calling it "an incredible night of celebration and Country Music." However, fans appeared to feel otherwise about Bryan’s performance.

Fans label Luke Bryan 'worst host ever' for 'cringe' hosting at the CMA Awards

Many fans took to X to voice their displeasure, one user wrote, "Jelly Roll sucks, Bailey Zimmerman sucks, Post Malone sucks, Wallen sucks, Beyoncé sucks, Luke Bryan f****g sucks, Nashville pop country F*****G SUCKS. TX country artists in random bars on a Saturday night have 100X more talent than these f*****g a*s clowns." "Me not watching the CMA awards because i’d rather pour sulfuric acid into my ears than listen to Luke Bryan," shared another.

Jelly Roll sucks, Bailey Zimmerman sucks, Post Malone sucks, Wallen sucks, Beyoncé sucks, Luke Bryan fucking sucks, Nashville pop country FUCKING SUCKS. TX country artists in random bars on a Saturday night have 100X more talent than these fucking ass clowns #cma #CMAawards — Garrett (@BlkBirdXP) November 21, 2024

Me not watching the CMA awards because i’d rather pour sulfuric acid into my ears than listen to Luke Bryan pic.twitter.com/I8ORoxcgpE — C. Dawg Knight (@C_Dawg_Knight) November 21, 2024

One viewer tweeted, "Luke Bryan is by far the worst host I’ve ever seen," while another added, "Luke Bryan is a dork!" "Luke Bryan’s funnier when he’s drunk," commented a viewer.

Luke Bryan is by far the worst host I’ve ever seen. #CMAawards — Nick Geddes (@NickGeddesNews) November 21, 2024

Luke Bryan’s funnier when he’s drunk.#CMAawards — Whiskey Riff (@WhiskeyRiff) November 21, 2024

