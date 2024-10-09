Citadel: Diana's explosive ending is all anyone can talk about

'Citadel: Diana' follows Diana Cavalieri, who is in a quest to bring down the Manticore syndicate

Contains spoilers and speculations for 'Citadel: Diana'

MILAN, ITALY: The 'Citadel' universe has finally expanded with the release of 'Citadel: Diana', leaving fans wondering whether there would be a second season of the show. Created by Alessandro Fabbri, 'Citadel: Diana' is set in 2030 Italy, where we see that the intelligence agency Citadel is destroyed by the crime syndicate Manticore.

Diana Cavalieri (Matilda De Angelis) is forced to resort to the help of Edo Zani (Lorenzo Cervasio), the heir of Manticore Italy, for security. The finale of the episode certainly leaves room for the upcoming season, increasing fan assumptions if they would be able to see Diana in action or if she would collaborate with the Citadel's Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) and Mason Kane (Richard Madden) in future missions.

Will there be 'Citadel: Diana' Season 2?

Thekla Reuten in 'Citadel: Diana' (Priem Video/@marcoghidelli)

Fans' reactions indicate that they are eagerly anticipating the second season of 'Citadel: Diana'. Still, the show's future remains unknown as there has been no official confirmation from Prime Video or any of the actors participating in the series. However, this does not preclude the potential of a second season.

The series' critical praise and popularity can open the road for a sequel, even if it was not originally planned. Furthermore, the series has just recently debuted, so speculation regarding the future is premature.

What could be the potential plotlines for 'Citadel: Diana' Season 2?

Filippo Nigro as Gabriele in a still from 'Citadel: Diana' (@primevideo)

The way 'Citadel: Diana' Season 1 concluded indicates that the creators aim to develop a sequel to the show. With the stakes as high as ever, I'm confident the second season will be more cutthroat and action-packed, with Diana and Edo's collaboration serving as a catalyst for the narrative.

Furthermore, the consequences of using the Jupiter weapon might have a significant impact on the second season. It's possible that Diana will work tirelessly to keep Jupiter from slipping into the wrong hands while dealing with the moral quandaries that technology poses.

How to stream 'Citadel: Diana'?

Matilda De Angelis takes on the lead role in 'Citadel: Diana' (@primevideo)

If you wish to follow Diana's journey in the mesmerizing world of espionage, a membership to Prime Video is required. Users can subscribe to a membership that costs $14.99 per month, or $139 per year.

'Citadel: Diana' trailer