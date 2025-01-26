Christine Brown reveal why Kody, Meri and Robyn Brown weren't invited to her wedding: "I am not..."

During an episode of ‘Sister Wives’, Christine Brown shed light on her October 2023 wedding to David Woolley and why three key family members were absent from the guest list: her ex-husband Kody Brown, and former sister wives Meri and Robyn Brown. Christine said the reason was quite straightforward: she wasn’t ready to be around them yet. This decision came in the wake of her 2021 split from Kody, which also marked the end of her close relationships with Meri and Robyn. Christine made it clear, despite the family history of close-knit connections, where the boundaries were drawn. She did, however, invite her sister's wife Janelle and Janelle’s six children, plus Leon, Meri’s child, which means that some family connections were still intact.

“We’ll invite Janelle to our wedding, Janelle’s kids,” Christine shared as per E! Online. “Leon [Brown], for sure, Meri [Brown]’s child. I am not ready to be around Meri and Robyn [Brown] and Kody [Brown] yet,” she added. Christine and David had initially planned a grand wedding with a guest list of 350 to 700 people, including their blended families. However, when the wedding took place in October 2023 in Moab, Utah, it was a much smaller affair, attended only by Janelle and most of the children. “We’re thinking minimum of 350,” Christine told in the episode. “We have really big families. I have six kids but we have 18 kids all together in my family and then David.”

While Kody has previously shown signs of insecurity as his ex-wives moved on from him, this time around, he seemed to be happy for Christine to have finally found her ‘soulmate’ in David. “I’ve heard rumors about Christine dating,” Kody said in his confessional. “I’ve heard rumors that he’s Christine’s soulmate. She’s very excited about the relationship. I’m offended for her on the idea that she’d be stuck with me for eternity when her soulmate was out there to be found.” In fact, Kody revealed how he held no grudges and only wished good luck to his ex-wife. “I’m really fine. I'm resolved with it,” he assured. “This wedding happening is really none of my business at this point. Christine doesn’t need my permission or anything like that. I’m happy for them and I wish for them all the happiness that life can give them.”

Previously, Christine has revealed what exactly led to her downfall with Kody, which eventually ended up ruining their marriage. The ‘Sister Wives’ star while talking to E! Online recalled how Kody once claimed he "wasn’t attracted to her anymore," and in that moment, she knew her marriage was forever over with him. “To hear that he wasn’t attracted to me, it was terrible to hear,” Christine said. “And it's super embarrassing right? Ugh. I just got to thinking, ‘You know what? It really just goes both ways.’” She decided she wouldn’t fight for their relationship anymore. “After he said that, I was kind of like, ‘Oh, well then I'm done. Then it's over,’” she continued, adding, “It was almost a relief. ‘Well then I’m not going to keep fighting for this, and I’m not going to keep trying and I’m not going to keep doing this if you’re not attracted to me. So everything that I’ve done for you, for the family means nothing.’”

Christine, who has six children with Kody recalled how the marriage was already dead to her by the premiere 'Sister Wives' Season 17. “Finally. Gosh. Huge weight. Finally, the end of the conversation I was like, ‘Good because it’s over. Come on. Stop fighting for something that your ego’s attached to,’” she said after Kody finally agreed to their separation. Recently, Christine and David celebrated their first anniversary in October 2024 after finally going on their long-awaited honeymoon, according to US Weekly.