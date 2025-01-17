Sister Wives' Christine Brown reveals the advice she gives her kids about dad Kody: "I just tell them..."

Having moved on with her life after being in a loveless marriage, Christine once revealed the important conversations she has with her kids about their dad.

The Brown family of TLC's popular show 'Sister Wives' have unique and entangled family dynamics that have grabbed headlines over the years. For instance, all hell broke loose when Christine Brown announced her split from Kody Brown in November 2021 after 25 years of spiritual marriage. Two years later, she tied the knot with David Woolley in October 2023. Having moved on with her life after being in a loveless marriage for years, Christine once revealed the important conversations she has with her kids about their father, Kody.

Christine Brown of 'Sister Wives' visits SiriusXM Studios on November 21, 2023, in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dia Dipasupil)

The mother of six— Aspyn Thompson, Mykelti Padron, Paedon Brown, Gwendlyn Brown, Ysabel Brown, and Truely Brown— opened up about her kids' fractured relationship with Kody, as per E! News. "It’s been difficult to see [them] have a more fractured relationship with their dad; it’s really, really hard. I would love it if they had a good relationship with him,” she shared, reflecting on the emotional toll it has taken on the family. She shared that the kids had 'daddy issues' which is particularly hard for her as she always had a good relationship with her own.

Despite the challenges, Christine remains committed to helping her kids maintain a bond with their dad, even if it’s not perfect. "I just tell them, 'You’ve got to accept him where he's at. And be open; just be open when he calls, answer the phone," Christine shared. It is to be noted that other than Christine, two of Kody's other wives, Janelle Brown and Meri Brown, have also left him. Kody is now in a monogamous relationship with his fourth wife Robyn Brown.

Meanwhile, Kody also once shared his two cents on his relationship with his children. He emphasized that his kids will always be welcome in his life, as per People magazine. Kody said, "My children will always be my children, and the door will always be open to them." However, he also made it clear that while he is open to reconciliation, he won't forgo his relationship with Robyn. "I’m going to be holding a hand out for that, but I'm going to be holding this hand that's next to me, and I won’t let go of that hand... I will not cut off Robyn to have a relationship with my children."

Following Kody and Christine's breakup, the couple's 14-year-old daughter, Truely, chose to live with her mom in Flagstaff, Arizona. With this move, Kody has reportedly been absent from Truely’s life since October 2022. In September 2024, Christine filed a lawsuit seeking retroactive child support and custody of Truely, as well as a request for the court to establish paternity, since Kody is not listed on Truely's birth certificate.

The courts handling the custody case made an unexpected ruling, officially referring to their split as a divorce despite the couple never being married. Court documents obtained by InTouch Weekly revealed that the former couple has been ordered to attend mandatory parenting and divorce classes, along with mediation. Additionally, the court suggested that a guardian ad litem might be appointed for their daughter, and a custody evaluation could be required.