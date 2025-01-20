Sister Wives’ stars Kody and Christine Brown recall how they felt seeing their daughter marry a woman

"They’re just cute together. It’s such a relief when your child finds their person,” Gwendlyn's mother Christine said.

Kody and Christine Brown, stars of ‘Sister Wives’, were super loving and supportive when their daughter Gwendlyn married her partner Beatriz Queiroz. In one of the episodes of ‘Sister Wives’, they each spoke about their feelings regarding Gwendlyn’s relationship and marriage. Kody, in a confessional, said he had no problem with Gwendlyn marrying a woman. He said when Gwendlyn came out and told him she was into both men and women, he didn’t feel it was in his place to judge her. “I had no problem with Gwen marrying a woman,” Kody said during his confessional. “Gwendlyn came out, but she wasn’t as articulate about it. She talked about how she, you know, was attracted to both sexes.” He even shared a personal moment in which he says God told him, “I judge, you love.”

Christine was just as warm with her words, celebrating her daughter’s engagement. “We lived in Flagstaff when Gwendlyn told us that she was gay. Look, we all knew!” she said. “But to see Gwendlyn’s eyes just light up around Bea, and Gwendlyn is so comfortable around her. They’re just cute together. It’s such a relief when your child finds their person.” Christine recalled how lit Gwendlyn’s eyes got around her, and it was just something one knew was right. This was a relief and a joy for Christine to see her daughter find someone with whom she really connected.

Most of the Brown family attended Gwendlyn and Bea’s wedding in July 2023. Kody and his wife Robyn arrived two hours late for Gwendlyn’s wedding. Although they came really late, Gwendlyn still appeared happy to have them with her on the special day. “My dad and Robyn were just kind of there. They showed up like two hours late and just kind of hung out,” Gwendlyn said in a YouTube livestream. “Some people were mad that he (Kody) was there because they weren’t aware that I was like, ‘Yeah you can come,'” Gwen said. “So a few people were like, ‘How dare you show up?’ But other than that, it was fine. [Those people] didn’t say it to his face. Nobody says bad things to people’s faces. They just gossip about it behind their backs.”



For the unversed, Gwendlyn came out in a Season 17 episode of the show. She told her mom that she is attracted to both women and men and also to people outside of the traditional gender spectrum. Gwendlyn did say in one confessional, “I’m bisexual. I’m not only attracted to women; I'm also attracted to men and people that fall into other gender spectrums.”

Christine shared that her daughter would frequently tease her saying she had celebrity crushes on women and jokingly told people that she was “partially gay.” Though Christine laughs it off, she says she’s not gay, but she does think Blake Lively, Kelly Clarkson, and Emily Blunt are beautiful. But she says that she is definitely heterosexual; she’s just admiring their outer beauty. “She teases me about having celebrity crushes on women and (suggests) that I'm also partially gay. I’m not, but she loves teasing about it,” Christine said.

Moreover, Gwendlyn is not the only Brown member who identifies as part of the LGBTQ+ community. This includes her brother Leon, who came out in 2017 and transitioned in 2022. Gwen mentioned that Leon had cut off most of the Brown family from themselves after becoming transgender and queer. She added that some of her family members don’t believe in transgender individuals and that’s one of the things that was a bit difficult for Leon. “Leon has just been separating themselves from the situation, and has been sticking with people who are more safe with them…It’s not that they’re not fitting in. It’s that they have chosen to go to people they can trust. They’ve found a safer community for themselves,” Gwen said in a YouTube video.





