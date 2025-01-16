'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown reveals how often she and Kody got intimate before their split

'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown once spilled the beans on her sex life with ex-husband Kody Brown during a podcast.

'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown once spilled the beans on her sex life with ex-husband Kody Brown. While appearing in an episode of the 'Juicy Scoop' podcast, Christine candidly spoke about her marriage to Kody and revealed that they had a “fateful conversation about intimacy" before they pulled the plug on their marriage. “He’s like, ‘We’re not going to have an intimate marriage anymore. We’re not going to have sex,’” Christine said, recalling a discussion that happened in 2020 after their daughter Ysabel underwent spinal surgery.

When asked how many times they had sex before their split, Christine replied, “It was, like, five times in one year." She added that once Kody told her that they were done having sex and wouldn't sleep in the same bed, she started 'boxing up his stuff.' “There’s sex and then there’s intimacy. What we didn’t have was intimacy. The intimacy itself had been gone for years," she explained, as per Us Weekly.

For those unversed, Christine and her former spouse Kody were in a spiritual marriage from 1994 to 2021. The exes who share six kids officially announced their divorce in November 2021. They confirmed the news of their split by issuing separate statements on their respective social media handles. As per E! News, Christine penned, "After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave. We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family."

Meanwhile, the Brown family patriarch, in his statement, made it clear that the split was not his decision. He wrote, "Christine's decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness. We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her. Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents."

Following her split from Kody after 25 years of marriage, Christine moved on in her life. She is now happily married to her husband David Woolley. These two lovebirds exchanged their vows on October 7, 2023, in front of their closest friends and family in an intimate wedding in Moab, Utah. They went on their honeymoon a year later. In November 2024, Christine shared a sweet video from their trip to Barcelona and revealed the reason behind the delay in taking their honeymoon. "We are finally on our honeymoon!! Yep, a year later, we just decided to take our time and go when we were ready. We LOVE Barcelona! The architecture, food, and people!!" she explained on her Instagram. We are glad that Christine finally found her soulmate in David. Meanwhile, Kody is now in a monogamous relationship with his fourth wife Robyn Brown.