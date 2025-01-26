Christine Brown drops bombshell about Kody Brown’s disturbing attempt at marrying an underage girl

It was Christine herself who introduced Kody and his first wife Meri to the girl, despite secretly hoping to be his third wife.

‘Sister Wives’ star Christine Brown made a bombshell revelation about her ex-husband Kody Brown. Before she had even joined the Brown family, Kody allegedly wanted to marry a 17-year-old. Interestingly, it was Christine herself who introduced Kody and his first wife Meri Brown to the girl, despite secretly hoping to be his third wife (Janelle was Kody's second wife). Christine claimed the Browns waited until the girl was 18, but when it was finally time, Kody and Meri called off the wedding and came crawling back to her instead.

The candid admission, made in their book ‘Becoming Sister Wives,’ left fans asking the same thing— why something so intimate and controversial was included. An excerpt from the same, read, “While I was living with the Browns, a local family started to express their interest in our faith. They had a daughter who, on one visit, spotted a picture of Kody. The minute I saw her look at it, I knew she’d be interested in him. I felt very threatened by her—she was beautiful and thin, and I was immediately afraid she’d catch Kody’s eye. A few months after I met her, this girl was invited to come to an event in Utah for the younger members of our faith. Since I was going down, it fell to me to drive her and introduce her to some of my friends. Not doing so would have appeared selfish.”

Christine further penned, “Even though I’d cut myself off from a lot of my friends. Meri and I still talked on the phone from time to time. I resisted these phone calls because I didn’t want to hear about the courtship. It had been prolonged because Kody and Meri wanted to wait for the girl...to turn eighteen before making their engagement official.” But things didn’t work out and Christine's prayers were answered. A week before the wedding, she allegedly received a phone call from Meri who shared the news. This, Christine asserted, was the happiest day of her life.

Fans, however, were left disturbed, as per TvShowsAce. The discovery fired up a conversation about the Brown family’s polygamous lifestyle and the choices they made. “It makes sense that their kids distanced themselves from their crackpot ways!,” a person remarked on Reddit. “Ew. I do not like that,” added another. “Whoever that girl is, she dodged a bullet,” quipped another. “Ick…so this was a little girl...17 years old...that is disgusting...dodged a bullet.”

Despite rumors, Kody has since gone on record and asserted that he is not interested in taking another wife. He stressed that there was no chance of him ever loving a second woman the same way he does Robyn Brown (his fourth wife), which echoed what Janelle too believed. As per InTouch Weekly, Robyn was the reason he never married again. “I think he has a favorite wife and that’s why all of this is like it is,” Christine said, referring to Robyn. “And apparently, I’m not treating her well enough.” Kody is now in a monogamous relationship with Robyn.