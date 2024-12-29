Meri Brown reveals the ‘Sister Wives’ moments viewers weren’t meant to see: "About intimacy..."

Show prep led to hilarious confessions, with Meri admitting she or Robyn Brown often took the longest to get camera-ready.

In an exclusive interview last December, 'Sister Wives' star Meri Brown discussed what goes on behind the scenes of the TLC hit show, shared candid memories, and more about life inside the polygamous Brown family that had never been disclosed. The 53-year-old reality star, who has appeared on 'Sister Wives' since its 2010 debut, looked back on her first, unexpectedly candid day of filming. "I didn't expect the cameras to be there," she said to Us Weekly. "I didn't know they were there. I would've been a little bit more prepped."

Among the fondest of memories, Meri remembered a playful winter incident. "There's so many good memories," she said, "When I sled down the hill and landed on the other side of the snow berm. I don't even know what you call it." Her eyes lit up as she shared this glimpse into the family's lighter moments between takes. Prompted as to what subjects she wanted off the discussion list in filming, Meri would make it crystal clear: "I don't like talking about or hearing other people talking about intimacy, PDA and finances. I think finances is not a necessary conversation."

Other than that, preparation routines for the show brought out some hilarious confessions. Meri said either she or Robyn Brown was usually the one taking the longest to get ready for the camera. "I always take an hour and a half to get ready," she shared with a laugh. "Sometimes I've done it in 45, but that's only when I'm staying at home." Family gatherings, particularly Thanksgivings, meant a lot to Meri. These occasions brought together the extended Brown family, including all the kids: Leon Brown, Meri's child with Kody Brown, plus Janelle Brown's six children, Christine Brown's six, and Robyn's five, including two with Kody and three from a previous marriage. "As the kids got older, they would go off and do different things for different holidays," Meri reflected. "But on Thanksgiving almost everybody was always there."

Meri Brown during a confessional on the show (Image Source: YouTube | @TLC)

The recent dynamics that have been happening in the family have changed relationships a lot. Ever since she relocated to Parowan, Utah, her relationship with Robyn grew really distant. "Robyn and I don't really talk a lot," she said recently to People. "I know that it was really hard for her when I left, and I suspect that she's probably just trying to figure out her life completely different than she thought that it was going to be."

Meri said the move to Parowan had been a good change for her; it has been quite different from the experience in Flagstaff, where she lived for so many years without building close relationships. "I never made any friends there," she confessed, adding the location—though beautiful—never felt like home. Lighting the mood to discuss the show's production, Meri couldn't resist naming who she thinks would star in a hypothetical blooper reel. "Just because of all the things that actually come out his mouth should be blooper," she quipped about ex-husband Kody. When it came to their culinary skills as wives, Meri at least gave credit where due. Hence, according to her, Christine had been the "best" cook from the bunch, though not without slyly adding; she made "some not-so-good things too."

As 'Sister Wives' continues on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET, viewers have continued to see the evolution in these complex family relationships. It's Meri's openness to sharing both the hard and happy times of their unique family structure that has made the show a compelling look into the world of plural marriage, even as that world continues to change for the Browns.