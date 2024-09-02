'Chimp Crazy' Episode 3 Ending Explained: How a single call recording exposed Tonia Haddix's secret

PETA's battle against Tonia Haddix nears its end as they discover a strong evidence against her in 'Chimp Crazy' Episode 3

Contains spoilers for 'Chimp Crazy'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Chimp Crazy' Episode 3 continues to explore how Tonia Haddix hid Tonka, the retired Hollywood chimp, in her basement after she was ordered by court to hand him over to an animal sanctuary.

While, she gave away six other chimps, she kept Tonka to herself, whom she claimed to love more than her own children. She told the authorities that Tonka had died months ago and they cremated him. PETA had a hard time believing her, which put the organization in a cat-and-mouse chase with Haddix.

PETA was tipped off about Tonka in 'Chimp Crazy' Episode 3

Jared Goodman, General counsel of PETA, in a still from 'Chimp Crazy' Episode 3 (@hbo)

PETA was convinced that Tonka was alive and announced $10,000 dollars as prize to anyone who would help them locate the chimp. Yet, there were no leads.

Eric Goode, director of'Chimp Crazy' later tipped off PETA, sharing details of a call recording Haddix made to Dwayne Cunningham, the proxy director. In the call, Haddix mentioned that 'Mr T' was in a congestive heart failure and he didn't have much longer to live. She mentioned that the vet suggested to euthanize Tonka. The call was enough to establish that Haddix lied to the court and the authorities on Tonka's death which will now help PETA locate the chimp in the next episode.

What happened to Buck in 'Chimp Crazy' Episode 3?

Buck, the chimp, in a still from 'Chimp Crazy' Episode 3 (@hbo)

'Chimp Crazy' Episode 3 simultaneously tells the story of another pet chimp named Buck. He was owned by Tamara Brogoitti. The Oregon woman was not ready to give up her chimp when PETA filed a complaint against her.

The final moments of the episode shows how Buck turned violent and attacked Tamara Brogoitti's daughter, April. Though April survived the attack, Tamara Brogoitti called the cops and asked them to shoot down the chimp.

Brogoitti believed that killing Buck was necessary while shifting the blame on PETA for forcing them into isolation. On the other hand, PETA believed that Buck's killing could have been avoided.

'Chimp Crazy' Episode 3 is now streaming on Max.