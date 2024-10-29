Chef Cloyce Martin is a liability on 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' and the show needs him out

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' chef Cloyce Martin has made a series of recurring mistakes on the Bravo show

IBIZA, SPAIN: Cloyce Martin faces one mishap after another in 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5! In the recent episode of the Bravo yachting show, the chef was supposed to bake a cake for the primary charter guest Amy Osborne Lach's 60th birthday celebration. However, he opted to order a cake from a nearby store instead.

Then, Chief Stew Daisy Kelliher revealed that she couldn't serve the cake to the guests, and stated that the cake looked "like a pile of dog sh*t." In a private confessional, she elaborated on the cake mishap, saying, "We can't serve that. He tried to take a shortcut. He was being lazy. He orders a sh*tty cake, microwaves it's horrific." Cloyce's mounting blunders on the Bravo program have raised concerns about his suitability for the role. In each episode, his culinary creations are a topic of concern for the deck crew and the guests. Handling charters can be challenging but running away from your duties and responsibilities is not the solution. Cloyce needs to take his role as a chef seriously; otherwise, he risks getting fired from the show.

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' star Cloyce Martin bought a cake from the store for charter guest Amy Osborne Lach's 60th birthday celebration (@bravo)

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' star Glenn Shephard was unhappy with Cloyce Martin's store-bought cake

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5 captain, Glenn Shephard expressed his thoughts on Cloyce Martin's cake mishap, noting that Cloyce chose the easy way out by purchasing a cake instead of baking one himself, in a recent interview with The Daily Dish.

"Generally speaking, no, we don’t want to buy a cake. We want to make a cake. That’s why we have a chef," he added. Glenn also stated that exceptions are always there. "In some circumstances, maybe it’s not realistic. So sometimes you have to cut corners," he continued.

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' star Glenn Shephard was upset with Cloyce Martin's actions (@bravo)

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' stars Daisy Kelliher and Cloyce Martin continue to clash

Right from the beginning of 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5, Daisy Kelliher and Cloyce Martin have not seen eye to eye. Their relationship has been marked by heated arguments over meals and service issues.

At the end of the day, Daisy just wants the charter guests to have the time of their lives at Parsifal III but she has expressed doubts about Cloyce's culinary skills. Meanwhile, Cloyce's ongoing culinary mishaps have only fueled Daisy's suspicions.

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5 stew Daisy Kelliher questions chef Cloyce Martin's cooking abilities (@bravo)

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5 airs every Monday at 9 pm ET only on Bravo.