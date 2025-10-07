'Mask of Zorro' star stuns in first-look of Prime Video's much-awaited 'Kill Jackie'

The much-awaited thriller sees Oscar winer Catherine Zeta-Jones as Jackie Price in the latest suspense show

The first look at Catherine Zeta-Jones Price on Prime Video's 'Kill Jackie' was released on October 7. The Oscar-winner stars as the titular character in the upcoming thriller series set to release next year. The show follows Price, an international drug smuggler turned art dealer, gunning for revenge. At the time of writing, the show has wrapped up production.

Variety dropped the first look of Zeta-Jones as Jackie. The series is based on the critically acclaimed book 'The Price You Pay' by the author Nick Harkaway. It follows Price with the synopsis saying she has "been living a wealthy, luxurious existence for the last 20 years — traveling the world, selling fine art using sophisticated tax loopholes and, above all, trying to stay anonymous after escaping a dangerous past as an international drug smuggler."

EXCLUSIVE: Here's your first look at Catherine Zeta-Jones in the Prime Video thriller series "Kill Jackie."



The Oscar winner plays an international drug smuggler turned art dealer who embarks on a journey for revenge.https://t.co/AS9IAS11kZ pic.twitter.com/wQcaYquoV5 — Variety (@Variety) October 7, 2025

"But just as life starts to feel a little boring, it takes a sudden, lethal turn when she discovers The Seven Demons, a squad of the world’s most terrifying hitmen, have been hired to kill her. Assuming someone from her past is behind it, Jackie unleashes her old instincts and embarks on a wild, dangerous game plan: to take down The Demons one by one before they kill her. However, she soon realizes her own demons are much more terrifying than the ruthless killers on her trail… and her buried secrets ultimately lead her much closer to home, with surprising consequences."

The picture sees Zeta-Jones in a stunning red dress. While there isn't much on the show beyond the latest, it's worth noting that she also serves as one of the executive producers. "I’m thrilled to be a part of ‘Kill Jackie’ (w/t) both behind and in front of the camera," she said. "The opportunity to bring this multifaceted character to life, and explore a female-driven plot that encompasses empowerment, identity, and redemption is something I’m looking forward to."

The eight-part series also stars Sidse Babett Knudsen, Darci Shaw, Enzo Cilenti, Julian Rhind-Tutt, Tadashi Ito, Karlis Arnolds Avots, Julian Barratt, Gavin Spokes, Daniel Ings, Óscar Jaenada, Raff Law, Sebastian Armesto, Bamshad Abedi-Amin, Hattie Hook, Set Sjöstrand, Christine Adams, Bill Paterson, and Jonathan Cake. The show was executive-produced by Conor Keane, Tom Butterworth, Peter Lawson, and Damon Thomas. The series was shot in Bilbao, Lisbon, London, and Swansea — and will now hit the editing suite. At the time of writing, there is no release date announced by the streaming network.