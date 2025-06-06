Carrie Underwood clearly wasn’t loving her ‘American Idol’ judging gig — these 5 moments prove it

From tearful auditions to awkward eliminations, Carrie Underwood never looked fully comfortable behind that judges’ desk

Carrie Underwood had recently joined the judging panel of American Idol for Season 23. While she seemed to have been taking the seat between Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan after Katy Perry’s sudden and shocking exit, which the ‘Firework’ artist left to focus on her musical career, it was a tough journey for Underwood. Being criticized for her every move by the viewers, here are instances in which the ‘If I Didn't Love You’ artist was seen being miserable, pointing out that she would not return for Season 24.

1. Carrie Underwood couldn’t say no to ‘American Idol’ contestants

During an interview with Extra, Underwood admitted that she felt uncomfortable as an 'American Idol' judge and also that it was tough for her to say no to the contestants following their auditions. While filming an episode in New York, the country singer stated, "Whenever somebody is saying, 'I can sing another one. I have this song, I have this song' ... I did one yesterday. I was like, 'Okay.' But then it's like, that's even worse because it's still a no."

2. Always worried about becoming a mean judge

Since winning the show in 2005, she’s built a reputation as America’s Sweetheart — gentle, kind, and polished. But that image may have worked against her as a judge. Viewers noticed that the 'Jesus, Take the Wheel' singer seemed overly focused on preserving that persona, something she’s even admitted herself. Talking to Katie Neal on the Superstar Power Hour, Perry’s replacement reflected, "I was nervous coming in because it's a different ballgame, you know, and sitting on the other side of the table, more than anything, I want to help all of these people coming through, and help them become better performers and live their dreams." Underwood went on ot add that she looks at being “constructive” and telling the contestant ways in which they can work in the future.

3. Honestly, Carrie Underwood was getting a little too emotional

When Slater Nalley auditioned with his original song 'Traces of You', dedicated to his teacher’s late son, Underwood couldn't stop sobbing. This left some wondering if the 'Before He Cheats' singer’s heart might be a little too tender for the judge’s chair. Before this takes an emotional toll on Underwood’s mental health, she should either figure out a way to deal with the harsh reality or take a break from next season.

4. Carrie Underwood clearly struggled during elimination rounds

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lionel Richie (@lionelrichie)

It was again tough for Underwood to join Richie and Brayn in the eliminations. During ‘American Idol’ Season 23, Underwood was noticed to be distressed when she had to decide the fate of six people, sending them back home. Talking to USA Today, Underwood had shared, "My brain was almost like, 'Six! I can't do it!' We were pretty much aligned; there were a couple of concessions that had to be made, but, all in all, I think we're happy with how it turned out, other than six people had to go home, which is a huge jump."

5. Carrie Underwood doesn't seem to be eager to return on ‘American Idol’

During the finale of ‘American Idol,’ she came forth with her views that spread a wave of doubts amongst her followers. When Access Hollywood asked her what the show would have to do to bring her back as a judge, she expressed, "I don't know! I feel like there's a lot to discuss. We're just kind of enjoying tonight. Yeah. I don't ever think too far ahead." Meanwhile, talking to E! News, she dodged a similar question, asking her if she will return to the show, replying, "I mean, that would be cool, I think."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Idol (@americanidol)

Looking at the time and the harsh criticism that the winner of 'American Idol' Season 4 had to face, it feels that she won't be stepping back onto the show as a judge again. Meanwhile, it is also crucial to know that the lady has had a hard time managing her motherhood and the ‘American Idol’ career, which might again play a big role in her uncertain future.