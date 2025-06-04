Carrie Underwood may be done with ‘American Idol’ over one big reason — and it’s not fan backlash

Signs suggest Carrie Underwood may not return for ‘American Idol’ Season 24, as she now questions if it’s 'worth the pain'

Carrie Underwood surely is a fabulous country singer, winning hearts with her talents, but she had some huge shoes to fill on 'American Idol.' While she took the place of previous judge Katy Perry following her shocking exit, Underwood had to face continual criticism from the audience of the reality TV show. The ‘How Great Thou Art’ singer now expresses uncertainty when it comes to making a return to the singing competition. As per Star Magazine, Underwood is unsure at the moment about taking a seat between the other two judges–Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan for Season 24. A source close to the recently welcomed judge on the show stated to the outlet, “She’s not sure she wants to do another season. She’s let bosses know she’s not 100 percent sure."

Talking to the publication, the ‘If I Didn't Love You’ singer had previously mentioned, "You feel guilty about every single thing, every decision you make, everything you do." Her remarks might have come from the wide criticism that she was subjected to, being a judge on ‘American Idol’, as the viewers had questioned her every move, also calling her boring. As per Screen Rant, the fans of 'American Idol' had even criticized her for not providing enough constructive criticism to the performers.

Receiving fierce backlash, the ‘Jesus, Take the Wheel’ artist was also compared to Perry at times. As per the outlet, some viewers even thought that Underwood was afraid of being perceived as mean and was not an effective judge. Moreover, the ‘American Idol’ Season 4 winner was judged even when she gave out positive feedback, considering her soft. However, when the country singer gave crucial advice to the winner of this season, Jamal Roberts, fans thought the new judge was favoring other contestants, including fellow country artist John Foster. For those unversed, Underwood had asked Roberts to work on the whole stage after his Top 5 performance, where the winner had sung a beloved classic, ‘Ain't No Mountain High Enough.’

Meanwhile, it is crucial to know that Underwood was also paid half of what the Firework artist received during her long run. In case you might not know, Perry was paid a $25 million salary to be a judge on American Idol. This fact might have a huge impact on the return of Underwood as the insider had claimed that the mother of two looks forward to earning more money, adding, “It’s been a bumpy ride and she’s not sure it’s worth the pain without a nice incentive.”

The outlet further reported that Underwood was also struggling to maintain a balance between her career and motherhood. However, the insider had mentioned that the producers of ‘American Idol’ had agreed to Underwood’s request, granting her family time while filming the competition. The ‘Great is thy Faithfulness’ singer shares two sons, Isaiah, 10, and Jacob, 6, with NHL veteran Mike Fisher. As per People Magazine, Fisher and Underwood welcomed Isaiah Michael in 2015, and four years later, the ‘Out of that Truck’ artist gave birth to son, Jacob Bryan, 6.