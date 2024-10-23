'Ted Lasso' Season 4: Everything's set to go, except for one major hold-up

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: While there are hush-hush rumours about the prospective fourth season of much-celebrated Apple TV+'s blockbuster hit show, 'Ted Lasso’,fans have been unable to remain calm and are eagerly anticipating to watch their beloved characters onscreen. The sports drama show, which premiered in 2020, has developed a cult following due to its wonderful blend of sports, comedy, and drama.

The drama follows Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis), an American football coach, who is appointed to lead a faltering English soccer team. Despite his lack of expertise in the sport, Ted's unfailing conviction in his teammates motivates them to overcome obstacles and achieve victory. As the show has already received positive feedback for the first three seasons, there appears to be trouble in paradise for the fourth one, which might even jeopardize the future of 'Ted Lasso', despite the fact that the makers are on board.

What is causing the delay in 'Ted Lasso' Season 4?

As the saying goes, good things take time to shape up. It appears like Season 4 of 'Ted Lasso' is also suffering from this fate but it is due to the show's protagonist and co-creator, Jason Sudeikis. During a keynote talk at MIPCOM, Channing Dungey, chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group, discussed the highly anticipated 'Ted Lasso' Season 4.

Dungey confirms that conversations for the upcoming season are underway but emphasizes that the show's continuance is greatly dependent on Sudeikis's excitement and willingness to proceed, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The report further states that co-creators Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein reiterated Dungey's sentiments, stating that the ultimate choice lies with Sudeikis.

Is Jason Sudeikis busy with other projects?

According to official reports, there is no news about Sudeikis's forthcoming project as the actor has taken a break from the limelight for quite some time now. However, he did appear in Hulu's 'Hit-Monkey’.The talented actor played the part of Bryce Fowler, Monkey's mentor, who dies and returns to help him as a ghost.

