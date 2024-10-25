Bucketgolf on 'Shark Tank': How to buy super-fun portable backyard golf game

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA: We have a treat for all the golf enthusiasts out there! All of us need something exciting to do in our leisure time, some individuals like to binge-watch Netflix shows, meanwhile others like to step outdoors to play some sport. However, there are days, when one doesn't feel like getting outside the house but that doesn't mean you cannot have fun.

Tyler Simmons and Jenny Simmons have designed a portable backyard golf game that you can easily set up in the backyard of your house and make some great memories with your family members and friends. The co-founders of this game will be seen pitching their product in the upcoming Episode 2 of 'Shark Tank' Season 16 with hopes of securing a deal in their kitty.

Tyler Simmons and Jenny Simmons pitch their golf game Bucketgolf on 'Shark Tank' Season 16 Episode 2 (@abc/@christopherwillard)

What is Bucketgolf?

For those wondering, Bucketgolf is a backyard golf game that perfectly merges the thrill of traditional golf with the enjoyment of outdoor games. The best thing about this golf game is that it's very easy to transport and set up whenever you decide to play.

Whether you are a professional golfer, an amateur, or someone who has never been to a golf club before, Bucketgolf is accessible to all. With this portable backyard golf game, you can simply play golf in a relaxed environment. This game is ideal for family parties, social gatherings, or even a fun play date.

You can also customize the design for your 6-9 golf course. While creating this game, the founders had a very special purpose in their minds: to unite families and friends through competitive and engaging fun. Along with this, they wanted to make golf an inclusive game that can be played by people of all ages regardless of their skill level.

Bucketgolf is a portable backyard golf game featured on 'Shark Tank' Season 16 Episode 2 (@abc/@christopherwillard)

Who is the founder of Bucketgolf?

Bucketgolf was founded by Tyler Simmons and Jenny Simmons in 2021. The two came up with the idea of designing the ultimate outdoor golf game during summer vacations. In simple words, their boredom led to the creation of this fun golf game.

Speaking of Tyler, he was a sports enthusiast growing up. He previously worked as an assistant men's lacrosse coach at Stanford University. At the moment, he serves as the president and founder of Elevate Sports LLC. His main goal is to create products that help people to enjoy different types of sports.

On the other hand, when we talk about Jenny, she is an alumnus of The University of Denver Professional Psychology. Currently, she holds the position of marketing and media director at Elevate Sports LLC. Just like Tyler, she wants to design products that enhance enjoyment in sports.

Tyler Simmons and Jenny Simmons are the founders of Bucketgolf (@abc/@christopherwillard)

What is the cost and how to buy Bucketgolf?

All golf lovers can simply purchase Tyler and Jenny's golf game Bucketgolf directly from the official website for $114.99. Let us tell you, that orders above $100 are eligible for free shipping. You can also buy this game from Amazon for $134.99. This game has garnered good reviews from the customers on their website.

One customer named Karl Troyer commented, "Awesome Game!!I received my bucketgolf balls used them for 2 games then unfortunately my one ball cracked, I emailed them and within a day they had another one on the way!! Jenny @ Bucketgolf was extremely helpful and quick to send a new ball out!! Thanks Jenny!!"

Another customer Burman penned, "BucketGolf is a fantastic game that's fun for all ages! The setup is super easy, and taking it down is just as quick. Whether you're playing with kids or adults, everyone gets into the game and has a great time. Highly recommend it for your next outdoor gathering or family fun day!"

An anonymous customer shared, "Amazing Family GameI was looking for a great, easy to play and set up game for the cabin for the kids. This game has been played numerous times throughout the summer. Please be mindful that clubs are not included…I must have missed that part in the description. Overall great game for all ages!"

Where is Bucketgolf now?

In the last couple of years, Bucketgolf has undergone major development, evolving from merely a DIY passion project into a professionally crafted outdoor game. This golf game is now available for everyone to enjoy and is perfect for fall festivals, barbecues, and other social gatherings.

Bucketgolf has already been featured on some renowned news channels including Today, LAD Bible, Golf Pass, and Good Morning America. Without a doubt, this game has successfully made its mark in the market and it continues to thrive with each passing day.

It seems like people are having a blast playing this golf game. At the time of writing, Bucketgolf has more than 94k followers on Instagram and this number is anticipated to increase after Tyler and Jenny's appearance on 'Shark Tank' Season 16 Episode 2.

Who will seal the deal?

In the forthcoming episode of 'Shark Tank' Season 16, Tyler Simmons and Jenny Simmons, the co-founders of Bucketgolf will be seen pitching their fun golf game in front of esteemed Sharks including Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Kevin O'Leary, and Todd Graves.

Tyler and Jenny will have to deliver the best pitch of their lives to catch the attention of the Sharks. Daymond might not put his money in Bucketgolf as he dislikes golf. We feel like either Mark or Todd will steal the deal and invest in Bucketgolf.

Todd Graves might invest in Bucketgolf on 'Shark Tank' Season 16 Episode 2 (@abc/@christopherwillard)

'Shark Tank' Season 16, Episode 2, airs on ABC on Friday, 25 October 2024, at 8 pm ET.