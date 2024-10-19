Destin George bags $150K deal for fitness app with standout pitch on 'Shark Tank'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Shark Tank' Season 16 premiere episode concluded with a standout pitch for a groundbreaking gamified fitness app that had everyone talking. Destin George, the founder of Card.IO, took the stage with a blend of charm and creativity, sharing his struggles to maintain fitness amid the chaos of everyday life.

With humor and relatability, he painted a vivid picture of the challenges many face when trying to stay active, often feeling overwhelmed by busy schedules. However, what truly set his pitch apart was his brilliant concept: turning traditional cardio workouts into an exhilarating turf war game. This unique twist not only made fitness fun but also engaged users competitively and interactively, capturing the Sharks' interest right from the start with his entertaining way of sharing his story. Daymond John and guest shark Rashaun Williams were particularly impressed by Destin's imaginative concept. They recognized the potential of his app to revolutionize how people approach fitness. Without hesitation, they made an enticing offer of $150K for a 5% stake in the company. With a well-deserved deal on the table, it was clear that Destin had struck a chord with the Sharks, proving that creativity and authenticity can pave the way for success.

Where is Card.IO app founder Destin George now?

'Shark Tank' Season 16 entrepreneur Destin George is on a global mission with his Card.IO app, forming partnerships across various countries and broadening his reach. Recently, he organized an exhilarating competition that raised a whopping $1 million. With strategic alliances, including the NBA, he’s successfully built a vibrant community of 5,300 users spanning 385 cities and 65 countries.

In a remarkable achievement, Destin won the Render Capital Competition in May 2024, securing an additional $100,000 in funding for his Austin-based venture. His impressive journey has also earned him a spot on the 'Forbes 30 Under 30 Local 2023: Austin' list, solidifying his status as a rising star in the entrepreneurial landscape.

How does the Card.IO app work?

Destin George's Card.IO app is now live for iOS users in the Apple Store, with an exciting Android waitlist already set up for eager fans, promising a launch soon. This innovative gamified cardio fitness app transforms outdoor walking and running into an epic team-based game of Turf War.

Users can track their activities, claim territory in their neighborhood for their team, and engage in strategic battles to steal or defend their claimed areas from other individuals and clubs in the city. Destin is dedicated to user privacy and safety, introducing a ghost mode that allows users to remain completely anonymous, keeping their digital footprint hidden. Additionally, the app features Premium Teams, providing groups with exclusive chat capabilities and dedicated feeds to enhance their teamwork and communication.

'Shark Tank' entrepreneur Destin George celebrates a milestone success of the Card.IO app

'Shark Tank' entrepreneur Destin George has attracted over 10,000 users to his Card.IO app from around 65 countries within a year. To celebrate this incredible achievement, he has hosted a series of events, marathons, and parties, with his biggest milestone being his appearance on ABC's hit show.

To mark the occasion, Destin is throwing a fantastic watch party on October 26, featuring free entry for all! Guests can enjoy complimentary food, an open bar, and activities like pickleball and basketball. There will also be exciting raffle giveaways from brands like ASICS and Nike. Plus, attendees will get an exclusive first look at a groundbreaking announcement that’s set to transform the running community in Austin forever! Don’t miss out on the fun!

