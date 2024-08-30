'Breathless' Review: Netflix medical drama gets the job done despite its flaws

Contains spoilers for 'Breatheless'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: One thing that has impressed me the most in recent years is how swiftly medical dramas portray the lives of healthcare professionals while also introducing viewers to the terrible realities of their jobs, and the most recent Spanish drama on Netflix, 'Breathless,' achieves just that, with extra flair. 'Breathless' has a unique style despite its familiarity, which might also lead you to shrug off it as a generic medical drama, however, the show has plenty of elements that distinguish it from its peers.

Brimming with tension and romance, 'Breathless' provides a more in-depth perspective on the working circumstances of doctors, where a collapsing public health system, effectively illustrates a scenario in which the interwoven cast confronts the harsh realities that there isn't enough time or people to rescue anyone. While the root of the issue will make you wonder how those who are being referred to as the Gods on Earth are being treated and the fact that this is not a figment of someone's mind, but a brutal reality is also too difficult to ignore.

A gritty perspective at healthcare challenges drives 'Breathless'

The plot of 'Breathless' may seem generic, but a closer look shows its complexity and message. The series follows the everyday operations of Valencia's Joaquín Sorolla Hospital as doctors, nurses, and interns work relentlessly to save lives. It provides a poignant look at the public healthcare system under extreme stress.

Without spoiling anything for you, let me tell you about the drama's central narrative, which is spurred by the entrance of a patient with a very difficult illness that reveals significant inadequacies in the public health system. This development serves as a catalyst for rising tensions, culminating in a dramatic walkout by hospital employees. Yes, there are politics at play as well, but it also serves as a mirror to the real world, where we often hear about a scarcity of supplies in the public health sector, which became more evident during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Not only that, but the storyline of 'Breathless' sheds light on the character's personal lives and the challenges they face as well, giving the show a richer narrative that will undoubtedly keep you involved in all aspects. The show has its own flaws as well, and that has to do with how at times it becomes too unrealistic. Despite having a busy schedule, the doctors do get plenty of time to romance and party, but for me, it was an added bonus, but for those looking for something serious, this plotline can make you feel distracted.

The stellar cast delivers an authentic performance in 'Breathless'

Another positive feature that greatly benefits 'Breathless' is its skilled cast and how convincing they all seemed as healthcare professionals. Acting in a medical drama requires some preparation, mostly in terms of basic knowledge of equipment and so on, and by the looks of it, the cast has done an excellent job.

To start off, Manu Ríos' portrayal of Biel is realistic since we often feel the need to fit in or find our own place. His portrayal as an intern is commendable, considering the nuances of his character, which is both relatable and challenging in every way. Najwa Nimri also impresses as Patricia Segura, a government official who becomes the victim of her own policies, captures the essence of the drama. Aside from that, Blanca Suárez, a young intern, also dazzles as Jessica. She skillfully captured the anxiousness and confusion of a rookie intern.

That being said, 'Breathless' is a standout addition to Netflix's huge content catalog, with all of the ingredients needed to make a meal so tasty and memorable that you'll want to try it again and again.

