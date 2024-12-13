Billboard Music Award 2024 slammed over no live-audience event and pre-recorded performances

Billboard Music Award 2024 viewers were left yawning over the monotonous pre-recorded event this year

There is a reason why you aren't seeing a ton of pictures from the red carpet at the Billboard Music Awards. The awards program will contain live components, but not all the celebrities will be there at the same time, and most of the moments seem to have been pre-recorded.

The new dull pre-recorded event was criticized by Billboard Music Award 2024 viewers, who missed the lively live crowd and live performers of the past. The majority of the event was pre-recorded, and all the celebrities being recognized will be in one location, even though there are some live interviews.

As a result, audiences were unable to enjoy live performances or a red carpet ceremony. Fans expressed their dissatisfaction with the change on X after learning that this year's ceremony was pre-recorded.

One user wrote, "No live audience, pre-recorded performances, no red carpet, no live attendance and no one’s watching nor tweeting about this show outside of 2 kpop fandoms. The BBMAs really fell off and that’s on karma lmfao." A second user complained, "No live audiences, ALL Pre-recorded performances, no "and the winner is..", just here take your trophy... TRASH!"

One disappointed viewer tweeted, "I really really dislike the new format of the BBMAs2024 .. No award presentations & prerecorded performances?" A fourth user noted, "This is so boring. Pre-recorded too? no audience? YAWN."

One viewer asked, "What’s the point of having an AWARDS show if: 1. The performances are pre-taped, and 2. No awards are handed out?" "Wtf is the bbmas is EVERYTHING pre-recorded? no event? no venue? i miss the 2010s so bad," sighed another.

BBMA 2024 red carpet was graced by some performers

Celebrity-studded, the 31st annual Billboard Music Awards honored 2024's top songs. Renowned performers Fuerza Regida, Stray Kids, SEVENTEEN, Coldplay, Shaboozey, and Jelly Roll performed on the red carpet event, which was hosted by Michelle Buteau, a well-known comedian and actress.

Several chart-topping performers received recognition for their outstanding work this year during the program. Taylor Swift, Zach Bryan, Morgan Wallen, and Sabrina Carpenter were the front-runners for nominations. Chappell Roan, SZA, Billie Eilish, Drake, Post Malone, and several other gifted vocalists are among the other performers nominated this year.

Dua Lipa accepted her BBMA while on Asia tour

To begin the evening, Dua Lipa received Top Dance/Electronic Song for "Houdini," while Fuerza Regida won Top Duo/Group, with more to be presented throughout the night.

Morgan Wallen made history at BBMAs

Morgan took home four awards at this year's Billboard Music Awards, including Top Male Artist, Top Country Artist, Top Country Male Artist, and Top duet (for his duet with Post Malone on "I Had Some Help"). With 11 victories in 2023, Morgan has the most BBMAs.

He received 15 finalist bids in 13 categories this year, including five for his duet with Post Malone on "I Had Some Help."

