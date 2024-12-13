2024 Billboard Music Awards best dressed: From Shaboozey's retro charm to Tyla's bold animal prints

Here are the Top 10 artists who mastered the red carpet look at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards

Each year, the Billboard Music Awards deliver a grand celebration of music and artistry. Alongside the performances, artists captivate the spotlight not only for their talent but also for their stunning fashion. This year, musicians stole the spotlight on the red carpet at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards, held on Thursday, December 12, showcasing jaw-dropping outfits that flawlessly blended glamour and personality.

While some styles hit all the right notes, others left fashion critics a bit puzzled. Just as the awards celebrated the best in music, it’s time to highlight the dazzling winners of the evening. From stunning silhouettes to intricate embellishments, this year's red carpet was a showcase of unforgettable glamour. Here are the best-dressed celebrities at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards.

Shaboozey

Shaboozey brought vintage country vibes to the red carpet with a cream-colored suit that turned heads for all the right reasons. Intricate black detailing and bold floral embroidery gave the ensemble a one-of-a-kind edge, but it was the fringed shoulders that truly stole the show, channeling a western-inspired flair. Adding a touch of rockstar glam, he topped off the look with statement jewelry that perfectly balanced the outfit's luxury and individuality. A true fashion moment!

Shaboozey wore a cream-colored suit with fringe shoulders (Instagram/@bbmas)

Michelle Buteau

While many might disagree, Michelle Buteau brought the sparkle. Her black sequin ensemble exuded both boldness and elegance, with the tailored jacket’s white piping adding a striking contrast. Paired with a chic cropped top, it was the perfect mix of classy and edgy. However, it was her hairstyle that truly stole the show.

Michelle Buteau hosts Billboards Music Awards 2024 (Instagram/@bbmas)

Tyla

How could any fashion list be complete without Tyla? Her Billboard Music Awards outfit turned heads, featuring a sleek white blouse paired with gold hoop earrings and glasses for a smart, trendy look. Her textured, loose waves added a relaxed, fashionable touch. The real wow factor? Her animal print skirt. The top and skirt combo stole hearts as she performed her biggest single of the year, 'Water.

Tyla wore a sleek white blouse paired with gold hoop earrings (Instagram/@bbmas)

Teddy Swims

Teddy Swims effortlessly channeled winter vibes with his standout style. The R&B country singer rocked an all-black ensemble featuring a sleek biker jacket, black vest, and shirt. He elevated the look with a bold black necklace and eye-catching sunglasses. With his dapper style and killer presence, Teddy left everyone in awe.

Teddy Swims wore a sleek biker jacket (Instagram/bbmas)

Spencer Sutherland

American indie pop singer Spencer Sutherland knows both his music and his style. The 32-year-old artist channeled a Harry Styles vibe with a padded-shoulder brown coat and a floral scarf. He completed the look with multiple rings and layered jewelry, earning him a well-deserved spot on this list.

Spencer Sutherland attended the Billboards Music Awards 2024 (Instagram/@spencermusic)

Megan Moroney

Megan Moroney turned heads in a red sparkly dress paired with high red sparkle boots, making hearts swoon. Her blonde hair cascaded over her shoulders, and her bold red lipstick completed the look. However, the outfit could have used some jewelry to add an extra touch and make her stand out even more.

Megan Moroney turned heads in a red sparkly dress (Instagram/@bbmas)

Stray Kids

Who else could top the list but Stray Kids? Stray Kids arrived in style, proving once again that K-pop has the world in a chokehold, both for its music and fashion. The members rocked jet-black outfits, with some in leather and others sporting straps. One thing they all had in common? Their bold black knee-high boots

Stray Kids arrived in style at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards (X/@stray_kids)

Seventeen

Known for their fashion, Seventeen kept it simple with winter jackets and classic jeans. But that didn’t take them off the list. The band members nailed the winter vibes, looking effortlessly stylish despite the chill.

Seventeen kept it simple with winter jackets and classic jeans (X@bbmas)

Chappell Roan

Much like her music, Chappell Roan knows how to captivate with her fashion. The American singer rocked an oversized coat, complemented by her fiery red hair and a bold lip. Heavy eye makeup with metal undertones completed the look, perfectly suiting the Best New Artist of the Year.

Chappell Roan rocked an oversized grey coat (FoxTV)

Fuerza Regida

While Fuerza Regida made headlines for all the wrong reasons at the Billboard Music Awards 2024, their fashion sense helped salvage some glory. As the group took home the Top Duo/Group award, their impeccable style was on full display. The lead member kept it relaxed with a white hoodie, jacket, and pants, but it was the white hat that truly stole the show.