Morgan Wallen has been arrested, cancelled and ostracized: This a perfect response

Morgan Wallen triumphs despite facing multiple controversies over the past four years

Morgan Wallen, known for ' One Thing at a Time' and 'Last Night', has been a part of major controversies in his decade-long career as a country pop singer and songwriter. From being arrested twice to getting canceled and snubbed at Award shows, his journey has often sparked debates about his accountability as a celebrity.

The Tennessee-based 31-year-old singer won big at CMA Awards 2024 against stars like Chris Stapleton, bagging the title of 'Entertainer of the Year'. While it brings joy to his fans, several people find it hard to ignore his controversial past, including the racist comments that went viral in 2021. As Morgan Wallen returns to headlines (for a good reason this time), let's take a look at all the times he found himself in deep trouble:

When Morgan Wallen's racial slur controversy cost him millions

Morgan Wallen's controversial remark in a private video tarnished his reputation (Instagram/@morganwallen)

Wallen was once mired in controversy for he was heard using the N-word to address his friend after a night out in Nashville, in a video filmed by Wallen's neighbor and published by TMZ.

Watch the video:

As the video went viral, Wallen received massive backlash. Radio stations pulled his songs, and platforms like Apple Music, Pandora, and Spotify removed his music from featured playlists. Even Country Music Association (CMA) and CMT distanced themselves. The Academy of Country Music made his album, 'Dangerous: The Double Album', ineligible for their awards. His record label, Big Loud, suspended his contract, as well.

Wallen issued an apology, requesting his fans to not defend him but his reputation has already taken a hit. "I'm embarrassed and sorry," Wallen told TMZ. He further added, "I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better."

For a moment, it felt like this was the end of his career but he continued to perform and release music.

Morgan Wallen has been arrested twice now

Morgan Wallen's two arrests don't seem to have shaken his fanbase (Instagram/@morganwallen)

In the last four years, Wallen has landed himself in deep legal troubles. In May 2020, he made headlines when he was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct in Nashville. He was kicked out of Kid Rock's Honky Tonk Rock N' Roll Steakhouse for "kicking glass items," the cops said, as per a report by The Tennessean. As per his arrest warrant, "Officers gave (Wallen) several opportunities to walk away with his friends, but he refused to walk away," as the artist got into verbal fights with passersby.

In April 2024, Wallen was reportedly again arrested in Nashville. This time he allegedly threw a chair off the roof of a newly-opened bar. The chair narrowly missed police officers on the ground, and Wallen faced multiple charges, including felony reckless endangerment.

A look at Morgan Wallen's Covid-19 scandal

Morgan Wallen's recent single 'Love Somebody' was released on October 18 (Instagram/@morganwallen)

In October 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic, Wallen was seen partying in several bars in Alabama without a mask. As videos of him breaking the CDC guidelines went viral on TikTok, the artist was slammed right, left, and center. His scheduled appearance on 'Saturday Night Live' was also canceled.

Despite one controversy after the other, his musical career has flourished. His albums 'Dangerous: The Double Album' and 'One Thing at a Time' were huge commercial successes. Though he has been canceled multiple times, he has emerged victoriously each time, with the CMA Awards being the latest example. This year, he also earned his first-ever Grammy nomination for 'I had some help' after being snubbed multiple times. His recognition and popularity hint that in the world of celebrities, redemption is possible, but it’s not always guaranteed.