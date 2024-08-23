'Big Brother' Season 26: Tucker Des Lauriers and Rubina Bernabe's intimate moment airs live

'Big Brother' Season 26 stars Rubina Bernabe and Tucker Des Lauriers got cozy under bedsheet

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Big Brother' Season 26 cameras have recently caught a shocking intimate moment of houseguests during the live premiere. The editors notably decided to let the camera roll on as Tucker Des Lauriers and his showmance Rubina Bernabe got close under the bedsheet.

However, a viewer shared the live camera clip on X which shows Tucker and Rubina in a bed together almost nude. The couple was spotted kissing before seemingly beginning to have sex despite knowing that the camera captures their every move in the house.

Additionally, Tucker and Rubina nearly exposed their bare bodies as their bedsheet almost slipped. The CBS show has been a popular show entertaining families for years. However, the live makeout session degraded the family show quality. Whether the editors could have done something to avoid the disgusting moment premiering on Paramount+ remains up for debate.

'Big Brother' Season 26 stars Rubina Bernabe and Tucker Des Lauriers are in a showmance (@cbs)

Rubina Bernabe plots to flip on Tucker Des Lauriers

'Big Brother' Season 26 houseguest Rubina Bernabe has recently planned to turn against Tucker Des Lauriers, the very next day after their intimate moment. During the latest episode, Rubina along with other houseguests plotted to save Tucker's foe Brooklyn Rivera, and eliminate his pawn Cam Sullivan-Brown.

However, when houseguests showed concern for Rubina as the move would hurt Tucker, she let them know that she only wanted to win the game. Rubina declared in the confessional, "I didn’t come here to play a man’s game, I came here to win $750,000."

'Big Brother' Season 26 star Rubina Bernabe plots to flip on Tucker Des Lauriers (@cbs)

'Big Brother' Season 26 star Tucker Des Lauriers distances himself from Rubina Bernabe

During week 4, the houseguests planned to put Rubina Bernabe on the block as a replacement nominee so that Tucker Des Lauriers would avoid winning AI Arena. However, Tucker sensed the houseguests's strategy and started avoiding Rubina to let them believe that he wasn't close to her.

He had a conversation with Cam Brown and revealed that he knew players thought he was close to Rubina but that he has been keeping her close to have an eye on Brooklyn by connection. Tucker admitted he doesn’t care if Quinn Martin renominated her.

Tucker Des Lauriers distances himself from Rubina Bernabe (@cbs)

Catch stirring drama in new episodes of 'Big Brother' Season 26 on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8 pm ET and on Sundays at 9 pm ET on CBS. The new episodes will also be available to stream on Paramount+.