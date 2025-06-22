7 rock auditions that absolutely left ‘AGT’ judges speechless (in the best way) — one is Mel B’s favorite

From Girish and The Chronicles to Obsequious, here’s our ultimate rundown of jaw-dropping rock — and one is our personal favorite

It appears that all the reality show fans apparently reach cloud nine when their favorite songs get featured on the renowned shows such as 'America's Got Talent', 'Britain's Got Talent', 'The X Factor UK', and 'Asia's Got Talent', among many others. Recently, 'AGT' viewers as well as the judges were taken aback by surprise after an Indian rock band named Girish and The Chronicles took over the stage of the NBC talent competition and delivered a phenomenal performance. Keep scrolling further to take a look at some of the best rock auditions that blew the judges away on shows like 'AGT' and 'The X Factor.'

1) Girish and The Chronicles

During an episode of 'America's Got Talent' Season 20, Indian rock band Girish and The Chronicles stunned the judges with their electrifying rendition of 'Set Fire To The Rain' by Adele. As per NBC Insider, when Sofia Vergara was asked to share her feedback on the rock band's performance, she went on to say, "The whole audition was on point." On the other hand, Mel B chimed in, "I don’t know what it is about you, but I think you’re one of my favorite Acts so far this season." Howie Mandel also gushed over the group and quipped, "You come from the other side of the globe and do something that is so traditionally American...it was so beautiful." At last, Simon Cowell said, "You can’t fake the reaction behind us. What we just felt behind us, [from] the audience, was real." And we've to, this our personal favorite.

2) Olly Pearson

11-year-old electric guitarist Olly Pearson appeared on Series 18 of 'Britain's Got Talent' and during his rock 'n' roll audition, Pearson performed ‘Highway to Hell’ by AC/DC, ‘Jump’ by Van Halen, and ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’ by Queen on his guitar. All of the judges, including Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, Bruno Tonioli, and Cowell, were surprised by Pearson's power-packed performance. Then, Holden hit her Golden Buzzer for Pearson and sending him directly to the semifinals. Sadly, Pearson failed to clinch the winner's title, finishing in fourth place.

3) Jenny Darren

68-year-old British singer Jenny Darren auditioned for Series 12 of 'Britain's Got Talent.' Before her audition, Darren shared backstage, "It's marvellous to perform at the London Palladium, and it would be amazing to get those four 'yeses' today." During her audition, Darren belted out a jaw-dropping rendition of 'Highway to Hell' by AC/DC. Then, judge David Walliams couldn't stop raving over Darren and went on to say, "We’ve heard of Jenny from the block, now we have Jenny who does rock." Then, Darren moved to the next round, but failed to make it to the semifinals.

4) Jamie Archer

Jamie Archer participated in Series 6 of 'The X Factor UK.' For his audition on the hit singing competition, Archer sang 'Sex on Fire' by Kings of Leon. Then, the judging panel, which consisted of Cheryl Cole, Dannii Minogue, Louis Walsh, and Cowell, was spellbound by Archer's spectacular performance, and he advanced to the next round. Sadly, Archer was eliminated from the show in the sixth week, finishing in seventh position.

5) Ale Funky

Indonesian guitarist Ale Funky competed on 'Asia's Got Talent' Season 3, which saw the light of day in 2019. During his audition, Funky performed a medley of a few songs, and he won the hearts of the judges, David Foster, Anggun, and Jay Park with his impressive guitar skills. Throughout his time on the show, Funky delivered some amazing performances, but he failed to bag a spot in the finale of the show.

6) Chapter 13

Child rock band Chapter 13 appeared in Series 13 of 'Britain's Got Talent.' The band featured 4 members: lead vocalist Tom Abisgold, lead guitarist Jake Slack, bassist Jacob Swann, and drummer Noah Keys. During their audition, they sang 'Signed, Sealed, Delivered I'm Yours' and 'Sir Duke' by the legendary singer Stevie Wonder. As per BGT Fandom, following their audition, Holden pressed her Golden Buzzer for the group and shared, "[She didn't] think [she'd] ever seen four young musicians in a band, so together." Unfortunately, Chapter 13 faced elimination during the semifinals.

7) Obsequious

During their two-minute audition on Series 18 of 'Britain's Got Talent', Filipino dance group Obsequious performed a mind-boggling dance routine to 'Sweet Child O’Mine' by Guns N’ Roses and 'You Give Love a Bad Name' by Bon Jovi. At the end of the day, the dance group received four 'yeses' from judges Cowell, Holden, Dixon, and Tonioli. However, Obsequious' journey on the ITV talent show came to an end in the semifinals.