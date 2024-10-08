'Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ stew Daisy Kelliher tragically reveals how love life crushed her mentally

IBIZA, SPAIN: Daisy Kelliher is struggling to navigate through her emotions! In the first episode of 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5, the chief stew broke down in tears as she opened up about her breakup with Colin MacRae. It seems like her love life has taken a toll on her mental health. For the unversed, Daisy was involved in a love triangle with Gary King and Colin MacRae in Season 4 of the Bravo show. In the recent season of the show, Daisy and Gary crossed paths again on Parsifal III. However, Colin who was a chief engineer didn't return to the Bravo show.

Despite their tumultuous history, Daisy chose to confront Gary about his absence after her breakup with Colin. “I needed a f*****g friend. After Colin and I broke up, I felt incredibly low and very lonely. All I wanted was you to call me. I needed you,” Daisy expressed before she got emotional. “I am not upset that you are angry at me. I am not upset that you had issues with me. I am not upset about any of that. I am upset that you f*****g ignored me when I was asking to speak to you," she further added. On the other hand, Gary shared that he needed time to process everything that had happened. Daisy explained that she wasn’t upset with his actions, but rather with the fact that he left her when she needed support to sort things out. Soon after, he offered an apology for his previous mistakes.

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5 star Daisy Kelliher wasn't excited about seeing Gary King (@bravo)

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5 star Daisy Kelliher felt Gary King didn't respect her relationship

During the highly anticipated premiere of 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5, Daisy Kelliher poured her heart out and shared that she didn't want to interact with her co-star Gary King as he failed to show respect for her romance with Colin in last season.

Sharing her thoughts on meeting Gary, Daisy said, “I am super excited to be here but seeing Gary — I just don’t want to be around him. Gary made my life very difficult last season. He did not respect my relationship. I don’t know what way he is going to behave this season and I am not looking forward to having to work with him again.”

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' star Daisy Kelliher was involved in a love triangle with Gary King and Colin MacRae in Season 4 (Instagram/@daisykelliher87)

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5 star Daisy Kelliher got caught in a love triangle with Colin MacRae and Gary King

In Season 4 of the Bravo show which saw the light of day in 2023, tensions increased between Colin, Daisy, and Gary due to their romantic entanglements. Before getting on board, Gary and Daisy secretly hooked up and none of the cast members knew about about it at that point.

Later on, Daisy pursued a romance with Colin, however, they ended up going their separate ways once the show concluded. The trio attempted to resolve their issues during the reunion, but Colin and Gary's relationship with Daisy took a turn for the worse. Daisy became emotional as she reflected on the end of her relationships with Colin and Gary, stating, “That is what you get for putting your heart on the line. I love them both and they taught me so much about myself. I have regrets. But more importantly, I know I have a good heart and my intentions were good. Onwards and upwards.”

Gary King and Daisy Kelliher reignite their connection on 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' @bravo)

