‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ alum Colin MacRae gives a rare peek into his love life

‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ alum Colin MacRae is traveling the world with his girlfriend! Since leaving the beloved Bravo show, Colin has been busy creating content for his YouTube series, 'Sailing Parlay Revival.' For the unversed, let us share with you, Colin documents his sea adventures on his YouTube show. He recently took to Instagram to promote the latest episode, sharing a screenshot of him and his girlfriend, Brittany Amodeo, relaxing in bed.

The title of the YouTube video was, “We get an unexpected surprise in bed! This ain’t clickbait, something legit jumps into our bed.” The video showed Colin and his girlfriend Brittany enjoying their stay on Ratua, a private resort island located in the Vanuatu archipelago. “It is one of the most picturesque places I’ve ever seen and we soon became friends with the owner, Leah, who had made us an offer we could absolutely not pass up," Colin shared in the YouTube video.

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' alum Colin MacRae and his girlfriend Brittany Amodeo (Instagram/@parlayrevival_colin)

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' alum Colin MacRae's girlfriend Brittany Amodeo freaks out due to an unexpected guest

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' alum Colin MacRae and his girlfriend Brittany Amodeo had an unexpected guest in their bed on the first night. “How was your sleep last night?” Brittany asked Colin to which he replied, "Amazing."

"This breeze just rolling through this villa is just incredible. These villas are 200 years old. And that front door just opened on its own and then she freaked out because something was on the bed touching her," he further added. On the other hand, Brittany gave insight into her night, saying, “But it was pitch black, like, truly pitch black. I couldn’t see a thing. So I freaked out and kicked the thing and it flung... and it was the cat.”

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' alum Colin MacRae and his girlfriend Brittany Amodeo love traveling (Instagram/@parlayrevival_colin)

Did Colin MacRae cheat on Daisy Kelliher with Brittany Amodeo?

After the 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 4 reunion aired, Colin MacRae decided to break his silence on the allegations that he had cheated on his former girlfriend Daisy Kelliher with Brittany Amodeo.

“The thing that’s been hard to take is people calling me a cheater. I was casually seeing Britt, my videographer, and we called it off because we wanted to work together and make videos so we thought it was best if we just don’t see each other. And then I went and did Below Deck [Sailing Yacht] completely single. But I told Britt I would probably end up hooking up with Daisy because we had already hooked up in the past. And that’s what happened," he said in an Instagram video.

Colin mentioned that he began dating Daisy during the fourth season of the show but ended their romance when things “started to turn a little bit toxic.” “I called it off, and then over a month later, I started to see Britt again. So there’s plenty of reasons to dislike me, trust me, but cheating probably isn’t one of them. I’ve never been a cheater, never will be," he concluded.