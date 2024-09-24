'Below Deck Med' Season 9 stars Carrie O'Neill and Joe Bradley turn up the heat in finale

ATHENS, GREECE: Over the years, we have seen many Boatmances blossoming in Bravo's show 'Below Deck Mediterranean.' In Season 9 of Bravo show, the fans were treated to a love triangle between Joe Bradley, Bri Muller, and Elena Dubaich. However, Joe’s attention shifted with the arrival of a new stew Carrie O’Neill. He felt a deeper connection with Carrie than he did with Bri and Elena. During the finale episode of 'Below Deck Med' Season 9, the deck crew headed out to celebrate the end of their final charter at a beach bar called Bolivia.

Throughout the night, Joe and Carrie flirted, danced, and enjoyed themselves immensely. After the party, Joe even gave Carrie a piggyback ride. In a confessional, he revealed that he was having a fantastic time with her. While heading back to Mustique, Joe told Carrie, "I want to f**k you so bad." The two were quite intoxicated after the party. Later, Carrie began looking for Joe and asked if he needed any help while he was in the bathroom. He replied, "Yes." "I'm gonna go in the shower," to which Carrie responded, "Okay take your trousers off and get in the shower." While the cameras didn’t capture Joe and Carrie in the bathroom, they were still mic'd up, and viewers could hear their laughter and giggles.

'Below Deck Med' Season 9 star Joe Bradley opens up on flirting with Carrie O'Neill

In an episode of 'Below Deck Mediterranean' Season 9, Joe shared that sparks flew between him and Carrie the moment they first greeted each other. "It was just like a little bond. You know, she's very different than Ellie and Bri. Very different. So I could relate to her on a comical level. And she likes the musical aspect ... so we can talk about a lot of the things [we have] in common. I can absolutely have a civil conversation with this woman," Joe shared. Carrie, on the other hand, revealed that she and Joe share very similar personalities. "I think everyone took that as flirting. Like, 'Oh, Joe and Carrie," she said.

Are 'Below Deck Med' stars Carrie O'Neill and Joe Bradley still together?

It seems like the romance between 'Below Deck Mediterranean' stars Carrie and Joe has come to an end. Despite this, they have maintained a positive rapport with each other and they continue to follow each other on Instagram.

While their romantic connection—or boatmance—may have faded over time, they remain good friends. They have managed to navigate through their emotions and reached a level of understanding and maturity.

