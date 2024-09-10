Who is Stacey Jennings? ‘Below Deck Med’ charter guest returns to Bravo show a few years after first appearance

‘Below Deck Med’ charter guest Stacey Jennings was previously seen on 'Below Deck Down Under' Season 2

BRIDGEWATER, VIRGINIA: In the upcoming episode of 'Below Deck Mediterranean' Season 9, viewers will be introduced to a primary charter guest named Stacey Jennings. For the unversed, Stacey previously appeared on Season 2 of 'Below Deck Down Under.' Along with this, he has also featured in an episode of 'Vacation Rental Potential.'

Stacey is not just a television personality, but also a dynamic entrepreneur, an astute investor, and a savvy salesperson. Stacey's passion for the outdoors is evident, as he loves to engage in activities that allow him to appreciate nature.

Active, athletic, and always up for an adventure, Stacey embodies a lifestyle that is both energetic and fulfilling. He often expresses his connection to nature with the metaphor of high trees that catch the wind, symbolizing his desire to remain grounded while reaching for new heights in life.

In the upcoming Bravo show, viewers will see Stacey alongside his husband, Brad Driver, who is also a prominent figure in the real estate sector. Together, they have built a strong reputation as real estate moguls, amassing success and wealth through their strategic business ventures.

Over the past few years, the couple has thrived as savvy entrepreneurs in the real estate market, particularly through their ownership, management, and investment in multiple Planet Fitness locations, as well as more than a dozen Airbnb properties.

'Below Deck Med' Season 9 charter guest, Stacey Jennings is a real estate mogul (Instagram/@lestat0007)

Who will accompany primary charter guest, Stacey Jennings on 'Below Deck Med' Season 9?

'Below Deck Mediterranean' primary charter guest Stacey Jennings will be accompanied by his husband, Brad Driver. Their presence on the yacht promises to bring an exciting dynamic to the show. In addition to Stacey and Brad, the couple will be joined by three other couples, each bringing their unique backgrounds.

Among them are Tony and his husband Jacob, who are entrepreneurs and co-owners of a successful candle company known for its artisanal creations. Another couple, Bradley and his partner Giovanni, are real estate professionals, navigating the competitive property market together.

Finally, the group will also include the engaged couple Brandon and Kyle, who are ready to celebrate their love during this luxurious getaway. Their episode will be packed with memorable moments and captivating interactions on the high seas.

'Below Deck Med' Season 9 primary charter guest Stacey Jennings with other guests (Instagram/@lestat0007)

'Below Deck Med' Season 9 charter guest Stacey Jennings and husband Brad Driver to celebrate their 27 years together

During the forthcoming episode of 'Below Deck Mediterranean' Season 9, viewers will be introduced to charter guest Stacey Jennings and his husband, Brad Driver. This dynamic couple is set to commemorate a significant milestone in their relationship, as they celebrate an impressive 27 years of love and partnership.

Their journey together has been filled with unforgettable memories and experiences, making this charter not just a vacation, but a heartfelt celebration of their enduring commitment to one another. As they embark on this adventure aboard the luxurious yacht, fans can expect to witness the joy and connection that has kept them together for nearly three decades.

'Below Deck Med' Season 9 charter guest Stacey Jennings and husband Brad Driver have been together for 27 years (Instagram/@lestat0007)

'Below Deck Mediterranean' Season 9 drops new episodes every Monday at 9 pm ET on Bravo.