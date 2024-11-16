'Bachelor in Paradise' stars Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert tease exciting announcement soon

'Bachelor in Paradise' alum Caelynn Miller-Keyes shares a snap of prenatal vitamins on social media

'Bachelor in Paradise' alum Caelynn Miller-Keyes and her husband Dean Unglert might have big news on the horizon, quite literally. On Friday, November 15, Caelynn shared a snap of prenatal vitamins on her Instagram story, captioning it "@needed prenatal every morning" with a pink heart emoji. The post, which comes a year after her marriage to Dean, has sparked speculation about a possible pregnancy.

Prenatal vitamins are typically taken a few months before trying to conceive, as critical developments like spina bifida prevention begin as early as week three of pregnancy. This suggests that Caelynn might be preparing to conceive or is already trying. However, it's worth noting that the post could simply be an advertisement. The reality star is known for promoting brands, and this could be another instance of her showcasing a product. Still, if the speculation is true, Bachelor Nation fans might be hearing exciting news sooner rather than later.

'Bachelor in Paradise' alum Caelynn Miller-Keyes opens up about starting a family with Dean Unglert

In an exclusive interview with E! in November 2022, 'Bachelor in Paradise' alum Caelynn opened up about whether she and Dean were planning to have children anytime soon. "I'm 27," she said at the time (Caelynn is now 29). "I'm thinking maybe like 32-ish is when, if we want to. We're still on the fence, but we're leaning more towards yes."

Caelynn also praised Dean's natural ability with kids. "He is going to be the best dad," she shared. "He is an uncle for the first time and just seeing him with his niece is the most amazing thing. He loves her so much and the way that they interact and play together, he's just going to be such a good dad."

When did 'Bachelor in Paradise' alums Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert tie the knot?

'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 6 stars Caelynn and Dean tied the knot during a camp-themed wedding on September 23, 2023, in Meredith, Colorado. Caelynn shared with People: "I loved summer camp more than anything growing up, so we incorporated some camp themes throughout the weekend, like field day, to really allow everyone to get to know each other."

The intimate celebration included about 75 guests, with one of Dean's best friends officiating the ceremony. Caelynn stunned in a strapless wedding gown by Lihi Hod, while Dean looked sharp in a three-piece tuxedo with tails. Adding a playful twist to the night, Caelynn gave her husband a unique keepsake—a stick-figure tattoo she personally drew on his ribcage.

What are Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert up to now?

The couple now lives in a beautiful home they bought in Colorado, enjoying many adventures together in Dean’s home state. Caelynn is quite active on Instagram, often posting reels featuring dress-up ideas. She continues to share content with her husband, where they collaborate on brand promotions. Recently, they posted a fun video showing off their Halloween and Christmas outfit transformations.