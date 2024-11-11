'Bachelor in Paradise' stars Kylee Russell and Aven Jones tease their rekindled romance

CABO, MEXICO: 'Bachelor in Paradise' stars Kylee Russell and Aven Jones seemingly couldn't stay away from each other and have allegedly rekindled their romance again. The duo has been dropping multiple hints on their social media about their potential reunion but the rumours were further fueled after they were spotted together at the airport.

The pictures obtained by Deuxmoi showed Kylee and Aven sitting together in what looks like a waiting area at the airport. The social media account claimed that they were at Cabo airport. However, Kylee and Aven also shared a series of photos from their gateway but posed at different locations.

Kylee notably tagged Cabo San Lucas, Mexico while Aven just wrote 31. It seemed like the duo jetted off to Mexico to celebrate Aven's 31st birthday. Although the duo still don't follow each other on social media, Aven has liked some of the recent photos of Kylee. The ABC show alums seemingly want to keep their romance private until they resolve their past issues.

'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 9 couple Kylee Russell and Aven Jones are speculated to be back together (Instagram/@kyleeemarie)

Why did 'Bachelor in Paradise' stars Kylee Russell and Aven Jones split?

'Bachelor in Paradise' stars Kylee Russell and Aven Jones started talking on social media before hitting romance on 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 9. The couple enjoyed a whirlwind romance for five months but eventually broke after facing several ups and downs during the finale of the ABC show. However, Kylee claimed that she had split "due to multiple infidelities."

Kylee took to her social media to reflect on her split and shared that her heart ripped out of her chest after she caught Aven cheating on her. She felt blindsided and wrote, "Cheating, I mean, that in of itself is just a hard topic. It's something hard to go through." She further noted that she had never been in a relationship where her partner had cheated on her so it was a devastating experience.

She further noted, "It was just a hard concept to grasp because literally up until that moment when I found out, I had planned my whole life around this relationship. I had planned a move to San Diego. I really, truly saw my future and was making future plans with this person."

'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 9 star Kylee Russell (Instagram/@kyleeemarie)

Kylee Russell reflects on a brief reunion with Aven Jones

Despite the cheating revelation, Kylee Russell seemingly reunited with Aven Jones just for a few days. 'Bachelor in Paradise' star had a difficult conversation about their current situation and she trusted Aven again. Aven assured her that he would do everything to make their relationship work but they failed to continue their romance. In a previous interview, Kylee explained, “In the beginning [of the reunion], he was doing the work. He was going to therapy, ensuring that my move to San Diego went smoothly."

The ABC show star added, "He was there for me, he was providing for me, it was great." However, Kylee confessed that there was a "small part" of her that always hesitated to fully embrace the relationship. She seemingly knew that it would be great if they could first work on themselves before dating each other.