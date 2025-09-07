Think every ‘Shark Tank’ deal is real? Here's what really happens when the cameras stop rolling

Many 'Shark Tank' contestants don't end up with the deal they had agreed to on TV, and here's why

Bagging a deal on 'Shark Tank' is a dream for thousands of aspiring entrepreneurs. While many viewers believe that every deal made on the ABC business program is final, there's more to it than meets the eye. According to The Shark Tank Blog, half of the deals made on the show never even materialize, and some of them even change dramatically after filming. But what really happens when the cameras stop rolling? The fans of the show might be surprised to learn that not all handshakes that take place between the investors and the contestants in front of the cameras turn into successful partnerships.

As per one of the studies on 'Shark Tank' deals made from seasons 8 to 13, Forbes magazine discovered that 50% of the total business deals made during this particular period failed to materialize. Along with this, nearly 15% of the deals change or modify the terms finalized on the show. Sometimes, the pitchers even back out of deals. An example of this is evREwares.

Ellie Brown and Becca Nelson approached the panelists with evREwares, seeking $100,000 for 30% equity in their novelty sticker company. While the other Sharks backed out, Mark Cuban made an offer of $200,000 for $100% equity. On the show, Brown and Nelson accepted the deal. Following their 'Shark Tank' appearance, their sales witnessed a big boost. However, after the episode aired, they refused to give away the entirety of the business. Eventually, the venture shut down in 2015.

On the other hand, the interference of the investors can also be the reason behind deals not shaping up in reality. At times, the budding entrepreneurs end up accepting a changed valuation due to their desperate funding needs. Later on, the contestants may reject the deal if they feel the conditions are being changed frequently. In the past, some deals have also fallen apart due to legal disputes. Back in the day, Bubba Q Boneless Baby Back Ribs' matter was taken up in court. Then, Al “Bubba” Baker and his daughter pitched their barbecue rib business on 'Shark Tank.' At that time, they were seeking $300K for 15% equity in their company. The father-daughter duo sealed the deal with Daymond John for $300,000 for 15% equity.

However, things took a turn for the worse in 2023, when Baker revealed in an interview that he had been cheated on by the makers of the show and John. Baker claimed that he was forced to take up his valuation from $300,000 for 30% equity, as promised on the show, to $100,000 for 35% after the episode aired. Furthermore, he alleged he felt left out in business meetings. John took legal action against Baker by filing a restraining order against the entrepreneur. Ultimately, the court gave a restraining order to Baker that forbade him from making any public comments about John’s family.

Over the last couple of years, several 'Shark Tank' partnerships have fallen apart due to various reasons, including conflicting visions, clashing management styles, poor execution, and unrealistic expectations. Without a doubt, the show excites viewers with thrilling investment deals, but the happy picture we see on our television screens is not always the complete truth. The reality unfolds after the broadcast.