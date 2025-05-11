How Adam Levine’s comeback after six years on ‘The Voice’ is already paying off in Season 27

Adam Levine, a three-time 'The Voice' champ, previously won Seasons 1, 5, & 9 with standout artists.

It looks like Adam Levine is on the way to grab 'The Voice' Season 27 victory. The' Maroon 5' frontman, who left the singing competition show after sixteen seasons in 2019, grabbed major headlines with the news of his comeback. Despite being away from the show for 6 years, Levine has not lost his charm, as the singer is making sure his team secures the top spot. Having won 'The Voice' three times, Levine, with his sharp insights and strategic critiques, is clearly on a way to secure the top spot in this season.

(L-R) Singer Blake Shelton, singer Adam Levine, singer Christina Aguilera, and singer Cee Lo Green arrive at NBC's press conference for the their new Show 'The Voice' in Los Angeles, California (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez)

One of the biggest advantages Levine has in 'The Voice' Season 27 is his team, which is stacked with talent, each bringing a distinct style, but their chances at winning vary. Originally from Team Legend, Kolby Cordell was stolen by Levine after a strong Battle Round win and a Knockout loss. Cordell's proven to have soul and solid vocals, but stiff competition and being new to Team Adam may limit his chances, as per Collider. Additionally, the Texas heartthrob, Britton Moore, earned a four-chair turn with Coldplay’s 'Yellow' and impressed all season with pitch-perfect performances.

Moore is a well-rounded crowd-pleaser who could win if viewers favor charm and consistency, as his pitch is flawless, and he's showing serious mainstream appeal. Additionally, the folk-leaning wildcard, Ethan Eckenroad, captured attention with a Noah Kahan cover and a four-chair turn. His acoustic 'Won't Back Down' stunned viewers, making it clear that his worth as an artist exploded through the screen. Eckenroad and Levine were also described as "a match made in heaven," and though specific, his sound could give him an edge with the right audience.

In addition to the contestants, Levine has built one of the strongest teams on 'The Voice' Season 27, with Conor James and Lucia Flores-Wiseman emerging as front-runners across all four teams. Conor, a four-chair turn who wowed with 'I Say a Little Prayer' and 'Forever Young,' is praised for his versatility. It is to be noted that he can literally sing anything. Any genre, any style, he's your guy. However, his similarity to last season’s winner may hurt his chances with those seeking something fresh.

On the other hand, Lucia is considered the best overall artist and singer this season. From her haunting 'La Llorona' to modern picks like Benson Boone, she's shown range, artistry, and contemporary awareness. With playoffs looming, Levine's uniquely diverse team gives him a strategic edge. As a three-time winner, he knows how to lead top-tier talent, and with Lucia or James, his fourth win is within reach.

Talking about Levine's comeback on 'The Voice,' the 'Payphone' singer expressed genuine excitement about stepping back into his coaching role after a long hiatus, as per E! Online. He shared that the time away allowed him to recharge personally and professionally, saying, "I had some time to reflect and do my thing and be with my family." Feeling reenergized, Levine added, "I was ready to do it, then the stars aligned, and here I am." Levine's comeback has been welcomed by fans, especially given his legacy on the show with three previous wins under his belt.